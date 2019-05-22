Register
15:40 GMT +322 May 2019
    Leaving the EU is Ultima Ratio for Germany – AfD MEP

    As the European parliamentary elections draw near, Jörg Hubert Meuthen, a sitting MEP, deputy chairman of the EFDD, and the AfD’s lead candidate for the EU Parliament, explained to Sputnik how right-wingers could change Europe.

    Sputnik: In your view, what are the most important reasons behind the exponential growth of right-wing parties in Europe?

    Meuthen: More and more voters feel betrayed by the policies of the current elites. They want a real change. We stand for this fundamental change. That's why people vote for us.

    Sputnik: Many polls have shown a surge in support for right-wing parties in Europe. In your view, will they be able to unite and advance an agenda?

    Meuthen: Together with Matteo Salvini and our European partners, we have been working for some time to form a strong and effective group for the upcoming European Parliament. This work has already produced great successes. This could be seen, for example, last weekend in Milan. Our meeting on the cathedral square has sent a clear signal to the world.

    Sputnik: In your view, what agenda is crucial for the bloc at this time?

    Meuthen: We will create a leaner European Union. We will return competencies to the member states, where they belong.

    We will focus the EU on its original aims: free trade between all European countries. We will provide security for their citizens: yes, we will build fortress Europe! We will save our nations! We will save our continent! Because we are Europeans!

    Sputnik: What laws would you review immediately?

    Meuthen: The immediate termination of the sanctions against Russia is one example of the many urgent problems we would like to solve as soon as possible.

    Sputnik: Members of the AfD have spoken about Germany leaving the EU; in your view, how likely is this scenario?

    Meuthen: Leaving the EU is ultima ratio for us if all reform processes fail. Then we have no choice but a Dexit. But we are very confident that we can change and improve the EU on our own terms.

    Sputnik: Apart from the migration crisis, what else does the AfD plan to focus on?

    Meuthen: Especially free trade between all European states and the strengthening of the principle of subsidiarity are two important priorities of our EU policy.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Jörg Hubert Meuthen and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

