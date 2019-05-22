Register
17:14 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The International Business Forum in St. Petersburg

    CEO of Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies: Russia Inspires Me Over and Over Again

    © Sputnik / Evgeniya Novozhenina
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 20

    From 6 to 8 June, the International Business Forum will be held in St. Petersburg. It has been held since 1997 and the Russian president takes part in the event.

    Thousands of participants from Russia and around the world, including business people, experts, heads of state and government, gather and discuss the most important issues in the field of business and politics.

    German and Russian companies use the forum to promote further cooperation between the two countries.

    In the run-up to the forum, Sputnik is preparing a series of interviews with the managers of German companies operating in Russia.

    Today Sputnik has spoken with Nico Paetzold, General Director of LLC "Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies" (SGTT).

    READ MORE: Russian-British Business Forum Officials Remain Positive About Bilateral Trade

    Sputnik: German companies form the largest foreign business community in Russia. In your opinion, what is the recipe for a successful business in Russia?

    Nico Paetzold: I think you have to have some stamina and faith in the market as political and economic conditions can change. It's also important in Russia to cooperate with authorities in order to get the necessary support. So we cooperate with the Leningrad region government and, of course, with Moscow and the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.

    Sputnik: What difficulties are there in the Russian market?

    Nico Paetzold: First of all, sanctions cause certain difficulties, particularly with regards to export controls. In addition, local suppliers lack the relevant qualifications to work in such a high-tech sector, like gas turbines. But I see it more as a task to be solved.

    New Siemens AG headquarters are seen in Munich, Germany, June 14, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle/File Photo
    Siemens Inks Deal With Novatek to Supply Gas Compressors for Arctic LNG 2 Plant
    Sputnik: Siemens is investing heavily in localisation in Russia. Why is that so important to Siemens?

    Nico Paetzold: One can say that Siemens actually invented localisation. Carl von Siemens opened the first office in St. Petersburg in 1853. Back then, Siemens was already actively embodying the idea of localisation. On the other hand, Russia has a goal of bringing technology into the country, so that one is not dependent upon political challenges. And we want to be close to the customer, we want to deliver on-site service.

    Sputnik: According to Siemens, gas turbines production is more than 60 percent localised. Could you explain what this number means?

    Nico Paetzold: As the import share decreases, the degree of localisation increases. When we opened the plant here in 2015, all gas turbine parts were imported; we only did the final assembly. At that time, the degree of localisation was a maximum of ten percent. We gradually reduced the number of imported parts increasing the local share, which currently stands at more than 62 percent. What we haven't yet localised are the strategic parts. In the future, we want to get close to 100 percent localisation.

    READ MORE: Siemens Discussing Production of Key Thermal Turbine Generator Parts in Russia

    Sputnik: Could you tell us about the facility in St. Petersburg?

    Nico Paetzold: The plant is quite big — it has a total area of more than 13,000 square metres. We've invested more than €110 million in the building and the machines. This is one of the world's most modern gas turbine factories. Moreover, last year we opened a service centre, and we invested around €10 million in it. Recently I heard from one of our customers that the plant looks like "a piece of Germany in Russia".

    Sputnik: Which topics are most important in the business dialogue today?

    Nico Paetzold: The most important thing is to have clarity about political and economic goals in Russia. Siemens wants to localise its technologies while keeping control over them during the localisation process. On the other hand, the state should place demands not only on investors like Siemens, but also on Russian companies in order to qualify them as suppliers. The "ecosystem" of manufacturing and supply has to be more strongly developed in Russia.

    BP Group Chief Executive Bob Dudley
    © AP Photo / Pat Sullivan
    BP Chief Confirms Participation in St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June
    Sputnik: Did you have any stereotypes about Russia before you came here?

    Nico Paetzold: [They were] only positive. I am saying that because of my experience in many other countries. I didn't notice huge differences in Russia. You really don't need to have intercultural training here. When German colleagues come to us, they integrate very quickly.
    I have been with Siemens for 26 years and have worked in 14 countries; every two years I was in a different country. I've been in Russia for more than four years, and still I'm super positive. What I like about Russia is its diversity — the diversity of regions and nature. I try to use every opportunity to travel around Russia. And it inspires me over and over again.

    Sputnik: Which Russian places do you find the most impressive?

    Nico Paetzold: I was really impressed by Lake Ladoga, the largest lake in Europe. I've also been to Lake Baikal and the Ural region. In the Volga region you can still find the traces of the 17th century German merchants. They laid the foundations for trade between Germany and Russia, so our cooperation has a long tradition.

    READ MORE: Is Doing Business in Russia Really That Difficult?

    Sputnik: What is peculiar about the Russian mentality when compared to the German mentality?

    Nico Paetzold: Germans are very focused. When we plan something, we plan it substantially. Russians can deviate from a plan, they are more flexible. Sometimes when I don't have a plan I start worrying and thinking whether we can do that at all. However, the goal is always achieved, but in a different way. That always surprises me positively. Of course, if you have to maintain a quality standard, there are limits to flexibility, especially in the field of gas turbines.

    Sputnik: Are you satisfied with your work in Russia?

    Nico Paetzold: Yes, because you can never get bored here. There are always surprises, mostly positive, but also negative which one must also deal with. One thing you can forget in Russia is the routine. If you are willing, adventurous and open-minded, Russia is the right country to work in.

    Related:

    ‘We Still See Good Business Opportunities in Russia’ – Deloitte Chairman
    Baccarat CEO: Our Business in Russia is Beyond Politics
    Chinese Ambassador Says Russia, China Achieved Success in Business Cooperation
    Tags:
    economic forum, Siemens, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    From Pencils to Condoms: Famous Soviet Advertising Posters in 1920-1930s
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse