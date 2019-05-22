Register
14:09 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Marton Gyongyosi, member of the Jobbik party and Deputy Chairman of Parliament's Foreign Affairs committee.

    EU Solidarity on Key Values Like Christianity, Democracy Needed - MEP Candidate

    © AP Photo / MTI,Szilard Koszticsak
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ahead of the EU Parliamentary elections slated to be held between 23 and 26 May 2019, Sputnik asked Márton Gyöngyösi, Jobbik party executive vice-president, parliamentary group geader and a top candidate for the 2019 EP elections, what kind of reforms, in his opinion, the Bloc needs.

    Sputnik: You previously have said that "We need a sensible, insightful debate on the EU's reform". What do you see as the major drawbacks of the current reforms?

    Márton Gyöngyösi: In the last few years I have seen a very positive change in the European Union: a productive debate has emerged on the future of the community, its values and principles. We hear politicians and decision-makers talking about their reform plans and ideas. We also have our opinion on how to reform the EU and we are happy to see that some of our topics have partially been addressed in the institutions of the EU. I could mention the social pillar that is of key importance and is necessary for further steps to realise the Wage Union, a goal Jobbik started to promote earlier. Such debates are good and can contribute to a better and more functioning EU. There might be differences of opinions, however they are not drawbacks but problems that should be solved jointly.

    Sputnik: In your view, what kind of reforms does the EU need?

    Márton Gyöngyösi: The EU needs more solidarity. If we want to see a stable EU, we need to work more on cohesion policies and reduce economic differences between the Eastern and the Western regions especially in the field of wages and living standards. However, this is only feasible if we stand up against corruption and authoritarianism. We have to have a common understanding on key values like the role of Christianity, democracy, and justice.

    Sputnik: Hungarian President Viktor Orbán has often been criticised by other European leaders for his fairly stringent migration policy. Meanwhile, you said that the Orban's border fence was erected in vain, as Hungary is still an easy-to-access transit country. What is your vision for Hungary's migration policy?

    Márton Gyöngyösi: Viktor Orbán is not criticised because of his migration policy. He is criticised because of his corruption and anti-democratic measures. His migration policy was right in 2015 and in the end his policy has proved to be right throughout Europe. But this does not entitle him to shut down opposition newspapers, use independent state authorities for his political purposes, capture the state, spread fake news, impose fines on opposition parties during campaigns, intimidate people and build a one-party system. This is the reason why he is criticised and European politicians are right to criticise him. At the same time Hungary is still an easy-to-access transit country, especially since governing Fidesz has started to settle workers from third countries due to a labour shortage.

    READ MORE: Macron Reveals Europe's 'Main Enemies' as He Warns of 'Existential Risk' to EU

    Sputnik: What steps should be taken to improve it?

    Márton Gyöngyösi: Jobbik is very clear on the issue of migration: we would like to give perspective to Hungarian people and not foreigners. Borders should be protected and this is what we expect on an all-European level, with coordination among European states. At the same time Hungary, as every civilised country, has an obligation towards refugees and asylum seekers and the hate-speech campaigns of Orbán are unacceptable.

    Sputnik: We see that right-wing parties are becoming more and more popular in Europe. What do you link this with?

    Márton Gyöngyösi: You mean right-wing populist parties? Following the recent FPÖ-scandal in Austria, I'm not sure their popularity will rise. The founding fathers of the European Union established this community on centre-right principles: Christian values, solidarity, democracy and I hope that these kinds of parties will remain the leading force in the EU. In tougher periods there might be some changes, especially when other powers are interested in undermining stability in Europe, but I think that populism will lose its appeal in the long run.

    Sputnik: What are your predictions with respect to the outcome of the upcoming elections?

    Márton Gyöngyösi: I do not expect any major changes.

    Sputnik: Talking about the other top priorities, you said that "the brain and hand drain are an area of major concern". Could you tell us about that in more detail?

    Márton Gyöngyösi: More than 600,000 Hungarians have already left Hungary since our accession to the European Union and further hundreds of thousands are thinking about it. Every 6th Hungarian child is now born abroad. This is due to the low wages and almost non-existent labour rights that is a characteristic not only of Hungary but all the countries in Central Europe. We have received billions of Euros from the EU, yet we could not recover our economy and reach Western standards. We can mention the responsibility of the EU in it, since they really have not monitored cohesion funds strictly, but we cannot deny that governments like Orbán's have channeled these funds and resources to their oligarchs.

    READ MORE: Czech Party: 'Only Way' to Become 'Independent and Free' Again is to Exit EU

    Sputnik: In your opinion, how is Hungary supposed to deal with it?

    Márton Gyöngyösi: We hope that it is still not too late to change. But we have two conditions, an economic and a political one: we have to quit the economic policy based on cheap labour and have to invest more in research and development to be able to raise productivity. On the other hand we have to break the rule of oligarchs and turn back from the authoritarian path, paved by Orbán.

    Sputnik: In terms of Hungary's transformation and reformation process, what is the highest priority for the Jobbik party?

    Márton Gyöngyösi: In contrary to Orbán's vision of a closed authoritation country based on poor and dependent people, forced to work for low wages on the periphery of Europe, we would like to see a successful and proud, democratic Hungary in a strong and stable European Union.

    Tags:
    European Parliament elections, election, European Parliament, Márton Gyöngyösi, Hungary, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse