Register
13:07 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Leader of The League party Matteo Salvini talks during an electoral rally in Milan, Italy, Friday, March 2, 2018

    Salvini on EU Future: 'Union Without Common Values and Goals Won't Last Long'

    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    251

    On Saturday, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini led a rally of right-wing leaders in Milan ahead of the European Parliament elections, which will be held across all EU nations on 23-26 May. He promised to free Europe from Brussels’ “illegal occupation.”

    Salvini, who is also the leader of Italy's right-wing League party, was joined by prominent nationalist leaders from across Europe including Marine Le Pen of France's National Rally party; Jörg Meuthen, head of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD); and Geert Wilders of the Netherlands' Freedom Party, among others.  The rally for unity shows that Euroskeptic parties have joined forces ahead of the European vote and want to shake up the EU.

    READ MORE: Salvini: Issue of Russia Sanctions Removal Unites 'All Decent People' in Europe

    Italian Northern League (Lega Nord) party leader Matteo Salvini speaks during a rally against the Italian government's policy
    © AFP 2019 / TIZIANA FABI
    Salvini-Led Right-Wing Group May Become 3rd Largest in EU Parl't - Wilders
    Before the rally, he paid a visit to the National Assembly of one of the main agricultural organizations in the country — Confagricoltura, where he discussed issues relating to the agriculture of Italy and the tax system but didn't mention sanctions against Russia. Russia's counter-sanctions targeting agricultural imports had hit Italian farmers among the hardest. Sputnik spoke to Salvini on the sidelines of the event.

    Sputnik: Mr. Salvini, Italian agriculture is particularly affected by the European sanctions against Russia and the Russian counter-sanctions. Do you plan to cancel them?

    Matteo Salvini: Yes, I have repeatedly said that they need to be removed.

    Sputnik: Yes, but as time goes by, farmers continue to suffer losses. In the elections to the European Parliament, if you get a large percentage of votes, at least 30%, you could personally make changes in Europe, with the help of other states whose representatives are here today. Some of these countries are suffering from sanctions not less than Italy and would see them lifted.

    Matteo Salvini: Yes, but first we need to hold the elections, and we will continue to build on their results.

    Sputnik: Had you already managed to discuss the situation with other leaders before the rally?

    Matteo Salvini: For me, Friday nights and Saturday mornings are sacred, because I spend them with the children.

    Sputnik: Should Europe close its borders?

    Matteo Salvini: Of course, we need to register all visitors, and not only those coming in by sea, because the flow of people from the Balkans is very concerning.

    Sputnik: Could you comment on your statement: "We should return to the European Community"…

    Matteo Salvini: I prefer the word "community" because it implies that it consists of different actors who share a common goal. And then, it is a matter of semantic content. The community spirit has been lost, there's a feeling that only money makes sense, and [human] values come second. Consider me old-fashioned, but a union that does not have its own values, roots and common goals will not last long.

    Related:

    Salvini Vows to Present 'Bill of Rights' of European Peoples After EU Election
    Salvini-Led Right-Wing Group May Become 3rd Largest in EU Parl't - Wilders
    Italian Journo Outlines Reasons Behind Salvini's Rise as EU's Right-Wing Leader
    Eleven EU Right-Wing Parties to Participate in Salvini’s Rally in Milan
    Tags:
    sanctions, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Matteo Salvini, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse