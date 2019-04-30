'It Will Damage Them' - Expert on Labour Backing Second Brexit Referendum

Sputnik: Will backing a second Brexit referendum damage Labour?
Keith Rowe: It certainly looks as though that's the way they are headed, they passed that motion at their own conference saying that they would do it, and it looks like Jeremy Corbyn is under a lot of pressure to actually insist that it is in their manifesto. It will damage them among the very many Labour voters who voted to leave; they voted once already.
Sputnik:Is Labour also guilty of hampering the ongoing Brexit negotiations?
The Labour Party haven't helped, the Labour Party has certainly tried to thwart the will of the people in very many instances, but the real main blame must lay with Theresa May, who could have just ensured that we left on the date that was originally set.
Sputnik: How do you see British politics changing after the Brexit debacle?
Keith Rowe: There are still so many unknowns to be honest; if we don't leave, if they continue to drag this out much longer, there is going to be increasing anger against the political class, and very many people across all parts of the political spectrum are just angry with the way that our House of Commons is not representative of the people and how they are planning not to carry out the will of the people.
Whichever way you voted; we had a vote, and that must be respected. They got re-elected at the general election on the basis of respecting the result of the referendum, and there is a huge amount of anger building up. If we don't leave; there will be increasing anger.
