UKIP on Johnson’s PM Ambitions: ‘He Would Cause Conservative Party to Collapse’

Tory MPs have poured scorn over the notion of Boris Johnson becoming the next British prime minister. But could this really happen, and which other candidates could stand a chance? Sputnik has discussed the issue with UKIP London Assembly member David Kurten.

Sputnik: Does Boris Johnson stand a chance of becoming the next British Prime Minister?

David Kurten: He certainly is a candidate, and from what I've seen from the most recent polls, he is the favourite. From my point of view there isn't anyone who really would be that desirable to be the Prime Minister of the country; Boris Johnson himself voted for Theresa May's pretty dreadful withdrawal agreement, which Is really remain minus, it's worse than remaining in the EU, even though he fronted the vote leave campaign in the referendum.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson Leads the Race to Replace PM Theresa May — Poll

He's a divisive figure in the Conservative Party; I think he's popular among some of the grass roots, but in the parliamentary party, people have been saying they wouldn't be happy with him for a very long time, so for other MPs to say today that they would resign if Boris Johnson was the leader; that's nothing new, they've been saying that for months if not years.

He would cause the parliamentary Conservative Party to collapse, and for them to lose their working majority in the House of Commons immediately if he were to become the leader.

David Kurten: I think that we will eventually leave under WTO rules, because the Tories and the Labour Party simply can't agree, and they won't agree, and Theresa May is now talking about bringing back this withdrawal agreement for a fourth time, but I really don't think she's going to get it through.

The Labour Party think they've got her on the run, they've got her in the place that they want her and they can sense blood, they think that they are going to force a general election, and they'll get their way into number ten.

It's not in Labour's interest to support Theresa May. Eventually we will leave because we did have a vote, seventeen point four million people voted to leave, the only way to leave properly is under WTO rules, and now you've got the Brexit Party that has come out of nowhere and are going to win the European elections hands down, we've got the local elections this week and UKIP are going to do very well in the local elections, they've got more candidates than ever before, so the sands of politics are changing.

READ MORE: Johnson Urges Voters to Back Tories Amid Reports Party Faces Fiasco Over Brexit

The great realignment in British politics that people have talked about for the last couple of years is now happening, so when that's all finished; I think you're going to see parties in power that will deliver a WTO Brexit.

The views and opinions expressed by David Kurten are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.