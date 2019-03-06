Register
21:15 GMT +306 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009

    India Doesn’t Have Same Bargaining Power With US as China - Indian Economist

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi/File Photo
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 31

    An Indian expert of international trade opines that the withdrawal of benefits granted to India under America’s Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme will not have much impact on bilateral trade as exports to the US are already in surplus and India is no longer entitled to such benefits given the increase in its per capita income.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The US, on Tuesday, announced its intention to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme because it no longer complies "with the statutory eligibility criteria."

    India's termination from the GSP follows its failure to provide the US with assurances that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets in sectors like agriculture and animal husbandry products, telecom testing and tariff reduction on ICT products. However, these changes will not come into effect in the next 60 days, which is a major relief for Indian exporters who will have time to adapt to the changes.

    Sputnik discussed the matter with Professor Manoj Pan, who also serves as the director of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in New Delhi.

    Sputnik: The Indian government has downplayed the US' intention to withdraw GSP benefits and said that it will have minimal impact on the country's export. Do you concur with the assessment given the fact India's export under GSP stands at around $5.6 billion?

    Manoj Pant: The government is right. Total exports are around $80 billion. So $5.6 billion is only around seven percent of the total export. As the government has claimed, the GSP concessions extended by the US amounted to duty reduction of only $190 million per annum. So, the impact is minimal. In addition, the impact $5.6 billion will be offset by the benefits which India gains under US MFN tariff rates. The impact is only likely to show in exports of textiles.

    Sputnik: On Tuesday, the Indian commerce ministry reacted very calmly and said that it is not in a hurry to take retaliatory measure against the US including that of the imposition of an additional tariff on several American products. Does this mean, India is ready to accept some tougher stance?

    Manoj Pant: GSP, in any case, was likely to be withdrawn as it is a special benefit given to low per capita income countries and India is no longer entitled to this benefit. So, India cannot retaliate as the US is only withdrawing a privilege that they did not have to give under WTO rules. So retaliation by India is not warranted. 

    Sputnik: Should India follow the path of China in tackling Trump's trade tirade?

    Manoj Pant: In any case, we have a surplus with the US which will just decline a bit. In addition, the US is not as dependent on India as it is on China so we don't have too much bargaining power here.

    Sputnik: In your view, what impact will this decision by the Trump administration have on US-India business relations?

    Manoj Pant: I do not think there will be any adverse impact on bilateral trade relations due to this decision. 

    The view and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and does not reflect the official position of Sputnik. 

    Related:

    US Commerce Secretary to Visit India Amid Reports of Zero Tariff Withdrawal
    India Ignores US Warning, Says It Will Continue Buying Venezuelan Oil
    India Hikes Venezuelan Oil Purchases Amid US Warning
    US Envoy to UK Roasted for Defending Chlorinated Chicken Amid Brexit Trade Talks
    Tags:
    trade preferences, global trade, tariffs, India, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse