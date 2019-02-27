Register
27 February 2019
    Indian soldiers gesture near the remains of an Indian Air Force aircraft after it crashed in Budgam district, some 30 kms from Srinagar on February 27, 2019

    'You Don't Ask the Victim to Exercise Restraint' - Former Indian Diplomat

    Conflict Between Indian, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir
    Pundi Srinivasan Raghavan, a former diplomat who currently holds an advisory position in the Indian establishment says that India's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan was preemptive and that countries calling for restraint by both sides are basically equating the victim to the attacker.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Amid reports of active conflict between Pakistan and India where both sides have claimed one-up-manship vis-à-vis the other, Sputnik spoke to a former Indian diplomat, Pundi Srinivasan Raghavan, who is also the former Indian ambassador to Russia on his take on the standoff. 

    Sputnik: What were your first thoughts about the current India-Pakistan standoff? 

    Pundi Srinivasan Raghavan: I think we all need to look at the backdrop. The background is very simple. It got started on the 14th of February, as you are well aware when a very horrendous terrorist attack took place in Pulwama, Kashmir. It has been pretty much criticized and condemned around the world. What happened yesterday was essentially what the foreign secretary had said namely that our intelligence had gathered that such attacks were being planned for other parts of the country as well. India's air force carried out what they called the pre-emptive non-military strike.

    A man looks at a television screen displaying the pictures of the Indian pilots, said to be captured by Pakistan after shooting down two Indian planes, in Karachi, Pakistan February 27, 2019
    LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan Shoots Down Indian Warplane Over Kashmir Amid Escalation (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    By pre-emptive it means that it was meant to prevent terrorist attacks that were being planned for other parts of the country. Non-military means very clearly that we did not act against any military installations. The attack was targeted at prominent terrorist camps in Pakistan.

    Sputnik: What do you think would be the impact of this standoff on regional stability and security?

    Pundi Srinivasan Raghavan: Now what is regional stability and security? Our security was threatened and we took action in order to prevent more of such attacks. We have to think about what actions are required in order to protect our security.

    You have people who are outside the country far away from the conflict zone who call upon countries to exercise restraint. When you ask both sides to exercise restraint, as many people have done, it is basically equating the victim with the attacker. You don't ask the victim to exercise restraint.

    We should not be really talking about what will be the impact on regional security and regional stability. The whole point is what a country should do to defend itself from terrorist attacks on its soil. This is a matter of fundamental security for the people of the country.

    READ MORE: READ MORE: Moscow Urges India, Pakistan to Show Restraint Amid Escalated Tensions

    Cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), speaks after voting in the general election in Islamabad, July 25, 2018
    Pakistani Prime Minister Says Country Ready to Cooperate With India on Kashmir Attack
    Sputnik: With regards to Indian show of strength that began yesterday, what are its pros and cons?

    Pundi Srinivasan Raghavan: First of all, it was not an Indian show of strength. As what our Foreign Ministry has said, it was a pre-emptive non-military strike to target those who were preparing to carry out terrorist attacks in other parts of the country. It would be wrong to consider this as an act of revenge. It's basically an act of self-defense.

    Very frankly, I'm not in government and I'm not giving you an official government position right now. I am in an advisory role for the central government. If there are more threats of attacks perceived, then I am absolutely certain that we would take action to prevent those attacks from materializing.

    In this photo taken on February 16, 2019, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft drops bombs during the 'Vayu Shakti 2019' fire power demonstration at the IAF's firing range field in Pokhran in the state of Rajasthan
    Israeli Missiles Used in Indian Air Force's Pakistan Strike - Reports
    Sputnik: Where do you think is the present conflict heading towards?

    Pundi Srinivasan Raghavan: For now I cannot say where the conflict is heading because it also depends on what action Pakistan would take. I cannot predict what actions they would be taking. But all I want to tell you is that you cannot equate the victim with the attacker.

    If Pakistan takes any action which will further affect us, then, of course, we will respond to it.

    Sputnik: Considering the usual behavior pattern of Pakistan and with regards to how India conducts its business, what are your gut feelings?

    Pundi Srinivasan Raghavan: I cannot give you a gut feeling on which direction the conflict is going to go. I can only tell you that India will do everything that needs to be done to prevent its territory from being attacked by terrorists.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Conflict Between Indian, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir

    regional conflicts, border clashes, security, Pakistan Air Force, Indian Air Force, India, Pakistan
    Votre message a été envoyé!
