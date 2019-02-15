British MP Should Do What People Ask and Leave EU Even Without Deal - Analyst

May also once again failed to heal divisions within her own party, with Conservative lawmakers affiliated to the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG) refusing to support the motion.
Sputnik asked Alan Graves, Political Commentator, how serious this May's defeat could be for the country's withdrawal from the bloc.
Sputnik: Theresa May has suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of conservative Eurosceptics, plunging her hopes of uniting the Conservatives around a renegotiated Brexit deal into chaos. How significant was last night's defeat for the Prime Minister and the Brexit process?
Sputnik: If we look at the Democratic Unionist Party, they've had a lot of power in the Brexit negotiation around the way the government votes and the strategies she puts in place. Following this defeat, how will the DUP react? What sort of Brexit are they going to push for in light of this recent defeat?
Alan Graves: They're obviously very concerned about the backstop and the Irish consideration, and they are very clear that they do not want a hard border and that is very understandable so that's where they're coming from.
Sputnik: Government ministers have openly contradicted each other over the prospect of a no-deal, as a senior Tory claimed half a dozen members of Theresa May's cabinet could resign to stop a disorderly Brexit. Should a no deal Brexit remain on the table?
