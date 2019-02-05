Register
11:52 GMT +305 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UAE

    UAE Aims to Become Beacon of Tolerance: Ambassador Ahmed Albanna

    © Sputnik / Alexander Yuryev
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UAE’s ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Albanna, in an exclusive interview with Sputnik said that by observing 2019 as the “Year of Tolerance,” his country is aiming to challenge extremism doctrines of hatred and intolerance and to expose religious misinterpretations that are being propagated by terrorists worldwide.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The United Arab Emirates is celebrating the year 2019 as the "Year of Tolerance." The objective is to deepen the values of tolerance and co-existence among cultures through civilizational dialogues and intercultural cooperation.

    Sputnik spoke to UAE ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Albanna about the initiative.  

    Sputnik: What is the idea behind "The Year of Tolerance"?

    Dr. Ahmed Albanna: The UAE society has been an undisputed example of being a tolerant and inclusive country as it is a melting pot of cultures where more than 200 nationalities live peacefully and successfully. Now the UAE Government is keen to promote acceptance and understanding as core values of the society.

    The idea behind declaring 2109 as the Year of Tolerance is to highlight UAE as a global capital for tolerance and its approach, to be a bridge of communication between peoples of different cultures in a respectful environment that rejects extremism and emphasises on the acceptance of the other.

    READ MORE: Trump's Sword Dance Sets Off the War of the Wahhabis

    Sputnik: What other initiatives have been taken by UAE to promote tolerance? 

    Dr. Ahmed Albanna: The UAE government has launched the International Institute for Tolerance in Dubai. The step seeks to provide solutions to the challenges of extremism and promote the UAE as a role model for tolerance. Furthermore, in December 2012, H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched Hedayah International Centre for Excellence in Countering Violent Terrorism in Abu Dhabi.  

    Further, there is Sawab Centre which is co-founded by the UAE and the US to give a voice to the millions of Muslims and others around the world who stand united against terrorism and the religious misinterpretations that are being propagated by them.

    The centre works with religious leaders, organisations, business and youth in order to amplify their voices, challenge extremism doctrines of hate and intolerance and demonstrate the true values of the UAE's community.

    READ MORE: High Religious Tolerance Impels UAE to Conduct Airstrikes Against IS: Analyst

    Sputnik: What are your views on tolerance in India?

    Dr. Ahmed Albanna: Tolerance is a virtue and intrinsic part of Islamic culture. Similarly, tolerance and acceptance is part of Indian culture and ethos. In fact, UAE and India are on the same page as far as acceptance of different nationalities and religions is concerned. We (India and UAE) are trying to create a culture of co-existence and teach the youth tolerance and its virtues.

    Related:

    Duration of UAE Astronaut's Mission on Board ISS Reduced to 8 Days - Source
    US Program Trained UAE Pilots for Airstrikes Targeting Yemen
    Airlines of UAE, Oman, Bahrain Preparing to Resume Flights to Damascus
    UAE Studying Possibility of Resuming Flights to Syria - Aviation Authority
    Tags:
    religious beliefs, co-development, tolerance, cooperation, UAE, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Indian Model on Stage Wearing Clothes Created by Gauri and Nainika at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    Dressed to Kill: Models and Actresses Don Flashy Outfits at Mumbai Fashion Week
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse