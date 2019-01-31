Register
09:07 GMT +331 January 2019
    Gustavo Tarre attends an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, on January 29, 2019. Tarre was named Special Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS) by Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly. Venezuela’s government announced its withdrawal from the OAS in 2017, as member states criticized the rule of President Nicolas Maduro.

    Coup D’etat Is Against Venezuela's Constitution - Guaido Representative to OAS

    © AFP 2018 / Alice Chiche
    Interviews
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (143)
    Sputnik has discussed the Venezualan opposition's current priorities and possible overthrow of the country's legitimate authorities in an exclusive interview with Juan Guaido's newly appointed Representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS) Gustavo Tarre.

    Venezuela is currently dealing with political turmoil and large-scale anti-government rallies. Opposition leader Juan Guaido has declared himself the country's interim president, garnering almost immediate support from Washington and a number of its allies, prompting harsh criticism on the part of incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

    During a Monday announcement at the White House regarding new sanctions against Venezuela, US National Security Adviser Bolton was photographed holding a yellow notepad that read: "5,000 troops to Colombia", sparking widespread speculation that the Trump Administration has been mulling over the deployment of US military forces to Venezuela's neighbour.

    In a recent interview with German broadcaster ARD, Guaido said he had coordinated his actions with Washington. However, the opposition leader declined to say whether he supported a foreign invasion.

    Sputnik has discussed the situation in Venezuela in an exclusive interview with Guaido's newly appointed Representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS) Gustavo Tarre.

    Sputnik: What would be your reaction to yesterday’s decision by the Supreme Court on Guaido and how it will complicate the process?

    Gustavo Tarre: This Supreme Court was nominated in violation of the Constitution and we do not accept that.

    Sputnik: Are you working actually on the possible meeting between Guaido and Trump?

    Gustavo Tarre: No.

    Flag of Colombia
    CC BY 2.0 / Julián Ortega Martínez / Bandera de Colombia
    Colombia Bars Entry to Over 200 Supporters of Venezuela’s Maduro - Reports
    Sputnik: Do you think there should be meetings between Guaido and the US side and how it can happen?

    Gustavo Tarre: I don’t think the priorities of the acting president is travel outside of Venezuela.

    Sputnik: He is not planning to travel?

    Gustavo Tarre: No.

    Sputnik: What is your position about a possible military option?

    Gustavo Tarre: What we are asking of military officers is to comply with the oath they made to respect the Constitution. We are not asking them for a coup d’etat because a coup d’etat is against the Constitution. What we want is that they follow the Constitution. And if you follow the Constitution the commander-in-chief is Juan Guaido.

    Sputnik: There are talks about US possible military option in Venezuela. Would you support that?

    US Admiral James Stavridis, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, speaks at the Global Forum conference in Wroclaw, Poland
    © AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
    US Should Not Engage Militarily in Venezuela - Ex-SOUTHCOM Commander Stavridis
    Gustavo Tarre: No, we don’t think that the… The problem is going to be solved by Venezuelans. I am absolutely sure the armed forces will sustain the constitution and support President Guaido.

    Sputnik: Maduro said he is ready to meet with the opposition. Do you think there should be meetings between the opposition and Maduro?

    Gustavo Tarre: As a personal opinion – no, because each time Maduro offers to meet the opposition is to gain time and to make the international community think he is a democratic president. The value of Maduro’s word is zero.

    Sputnik: Is the OAS planning any contacts with the Russian side on Venezuelan crisis?

    Gustavo Tarre: This question is for secretary Amalgro (OAS Secretary General Luis Amalgro)

    Sputnik: But OAS is not doing any contacts with Russia?

    Gustavo Tarre: I don’t know. I don’t know because it is not my job. If there is any contact it's Secretary Amalgro and not me.

    Sputnik: When is the next meeting on OAS on Venezuela?

    Gustavo Tarre: I don’t know.

    Sputnik: What is your vision on the perspectives of this 8-day ultimatum?  What do you think it is going to happen next and what do you expect the European Union to do?

    Gustavo Tarre: Very easy question, it is not a question for me. You have to ask the Europeans. What I hope is that they are going to recognize the Juan Guaido government.

    Sputnik: What is your vision on the future of Maduro? What should be happening to him?

    Gustavo Tarre: I have no personal opinion about his future. As a politician he came to an end and he is no more president of Venezuela. He has no support of the Venezuelan people. And what he is going to do with himself is his problem and not mine.

    US dollars
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Venezuela Must Free Itself from 'Dollar Blackmail' - Maduro
    Sputnik: Does the Venezuelan opposition plan to go to international courts?

    Gustavo Tarre: Yes, yes, there is a lot of crime, a lot of corruption. At the moment we can put Maduro on trial, he will be on trial.

    Sputnik: Specifically on Maduro, right?

    Gustavo Tarre: No, he is not alone. There are a few ministers and functionaries that have killed people and stole a lot of money, and they are going to be judged — but in the future. At this moment, it is not one of our priorities.

    But the majority of the people who supported at one time President Chavez and supported at one time Maduro are Venezuelans and in a democracy everyone has the right to think as they want.

    Sputnik: By any chance are you in contact with the diplomats who pledged oath with Guaido and who are here in the United States?

    Gustavo Tarre: Yes, Ambassador Vecchio.

    Nicolas Maduro, presidente de Venezuela
    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    Protected by Armor: US Sanctions Pose no Risk for Russia-Venezuela Ties - Maduro
    Sputnik: Do you provide any support for them?

    Gustavo Tarre: I don’t know, the ambassador to the United States is Vecchio and he has the contacts and has the answers to your question.

    Sputnik: Do you have any numbers, how many?

    Gustavo Tarre: Very few. They stop to pay them. They stole all the money. The government stole all the money. The people who work here in the embassy are not paid.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (143)
    Tags:
    military intervention, presidency, coup, Organization of American States (OAS), Gustavo Tarre, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
