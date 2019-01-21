Register
08:18 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Toronto

    Canadian Journalist: 'Our Prime Minister Has Manufactured an Open-Border Crisis'

    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 0 0

    Hundreds of people are crossing the border from Upstate New York in the US to Canada's Quebec every day to claim refugee status in the Great White North. Even though Roxham road is not a legal port of entry, Canadian authorities let the “border jumpers” in.

    Sputnik's Denis Bolotsky went on a stakeout at Roxham Road with Faith Goldy — a Canadian journalist who's been covering Canada's border crisis for several years.

    As more refugees were leaving taxis on the US side of the border at 8am, Sputnik asked Faith Goldy to comment on what she, and many other Canadians consider an open-border crisis.

    READ MORE: Canada's 1st Female PM Joins US Congresswoman Calling Trump 'Motherf**ker'

    Sputnik: This has been going on for quite a while.  We've seen at least 13 people cross the border illegally within just a couple of hours this morning. Are regular Canadians aware of what's happening here, do the local media tell them about it, and about the reasons for all this?

    Andre Senecal, silhouetted behind a Canadian flag, Feb. 10, 2004, has been trying to get Americans to understand that Canada is more than polar bears, red-coated constables, hockey and long winters, introducing students to some of the intricacies of the European style of government.
    © AP Photo / Alden Pellett
    Looking Down on America: Canada's 2018 From Trade War to Pot Legalisation
    Faith Goldy: I think it depends on the individual's "media diet". If you consume the mainstream media — you don't know about it. And if you do, it's by chance, and the sort of coverage that this has received is very positive — like "Canada is doing a service to not just Canadians, but the world". For those who are the consumers of the alternative media, people who have followed my content (I was the first journalist to break this story), they know what's going on.

    This has been a déjà vu every day and every night for years now, where there is revolving around-the-clock illegal access point into Canada, and I'll remind folks: we share the longest undefended border in the world. It's something that the majority of Canadians have never thought about. In my three decades I never paid it any attention until Justin Trudeau became elected prime minister. And now we're being forced to think about it, but then there are really those in the media who really don't want us to, because people start to get upset when they realise that their "pension pennies" — they are being hosed by the taxman, meanwhile folks walk up here — they get free health care, free education and an allowance, not to mention housing.

    Sputnik: Why is this happening in Canada?

    Faith Goldy: Very simply because our prime minister has manufactured an open-border crisis without democratic mandate, when several years ago he released a tweet "welcoming the world" to claim refugee status in Canada with a hashtag #WelcomeToCanada. Almost immediately thereafter Roxham Road became an illegal port of entry, where we saw an influx of unprecedented numbers, which to date only continue to rise with each passing month.

    Sputnik: Right before we came to the border, it was announced that Canadian authorities are planning to decrease the flow of illegal immigrants. In your opinion, why are they doing this, and do you see it as a positive development?

    Faith Goldy: That only applies to Quebec. Quebec has recently elected a right-wing government. And, to his credit, the premier of Quebec has fought for Québécois interests with the prime minister. The prime minister has said that we're going to be raising consecutively for the next three years immigration rates, or intake rates. He obviously has expressed no interest in sealing our border. He could do so with the signature, he could do so with the fence, which would seal up this particular entryway, where we see over 90 per cent of our illegal migrants flow through.

    Faith Goldy: When it comes to the Quebec case — they are looking at reducing for a short-term period of time immigration intake by 20 per cent. And that number will be applied to refugees, family reunification and economic migrants alike. So "Bravo, Quebec", but "what's going on, Justin Trudeau"? Why does Quebec get treated with a double standard? Under Justin Trudeau, to date, migrants are allowed to choose whether they want to stay in Quebec, or go to Ontario, so if Quebec sees a reduction, it means an increase for us in Ontario.

    READ MORE: Netizens Divided Over Radio Canada Clip Mocking Trudeau's Trip to India

    Sputnik: When you see reports about refugees, you would probably imagine harsh conditions that these people experience. Here they are offered a choice of hotels, food and other things, like a resort. What do you think about it?

    Faith Goldy: It's pretty cushy all the way up for most of the folks. The majority of the people are either on extended visas in America, which means that they've been living in one of the greatest nations on Earth, or they are flying though America — fly… on a plane. Not everyone who is watching this can afford a plane ticket to anywhere they feel like. They've taken Greyhound buses, which are not exactly "dingy little potato carriers". They take a fine cab, and once they get to the border, they're about to set their foot on "golden soil", because the RCMP — God bless them — they're doing their job, which is to say — following orders.

    Faith Goldy: They [RCMP officers] have been carrying their bags, they process them very gently. They are not treated like criminals. Let's be clear: a criminal, by definition, is someone who breaks the law. Their first act upon entering our nation is to break our law, and yet, they are treated — some would argue — in a way that most Canadians would desire to be treated.

    Related:

    Canada Cuts Taxes for Aluminum, Steel Imports to Offset US Duties
    Huawei Exec Row: Canada Faces Reputational Blow With Subservience to US – PhD
    US, Canada Not Provided Proof Arrested Huawei CFO Violated Law Yet - China
    Tags:
    border, refugees, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Turkish Luxury Ghost Town
    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Luxury Turkish Ghost Town
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse