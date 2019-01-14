Register
21:01 GMT +314 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A protestor wearing a yellow vest (gilet jaune) and with a French President Emmanuel Macron mask poses on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris on December 8, 2018 during protest against rising costs of living they blame on high taxes.

    Macron Underestimates Depth of Malaise in French Society - Prof on Yellow Vests

    © AFP 2018 / Zakaria ABDELKAFI
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 10

    French President Emmanuel Macron urges in open letter the French to take part in a three-month nationwide debate after tens of thousand "yellow vest" protesters took to the streets across the country for the ninth consecutive weekend. It is expected that debate will focus on such topics as taxes, public spending and environmental reform.

    Sputnik discusses the issue with Professor Chris Reynolds from Nottingham Trent University

    Sputnik: Do you think the three-month consultation scheduled to begin tomorrow will have any impact on the Yellow Vest movement?

    Demonstrators wearing yellow vests stands next to a burning bicycle at the Champs Elysees avenue during a protest in Paris, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    'Great Blah!' French Netizens Doubt Macron's 'National Debate' Can Calm Yellow Vests Down
    Chris Reynolds: Well I do think it will have some impact. For those people who are seeking for an opportunity to express themselves; so there is an element of the Yellow Vest movement which is basically fed up with not being consulted on the decisions that affect their own lives. And that's kind of one of the underpinning demands of the Yellow Vest movement.

    So for those elements, yes this will certainly have an impact. But there elements within the movement, or people who have tagged themselves on to the movement that wouldn't be satisfied with anything that Macron has to offer. So I wouldn't have thought that the demonstrations that have taken place will come to a complete halt but I do think that this extended consultation offers and opportunity to take the ‘sting' out of it somewhat.

    READ MORE: Rage Across France: Over 200 Arrested in 'Yellow Vests' Protests (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Whether or not it will solve the Yellow Vest movement protests, I'm not convinced, that will depend on the outcomes of the consultation. So it's quite an innovative response from Macron, and I think it's very interesting that he's done this. And it certainly responds to some of the elements of the Yellow Vest movement — whether or not that's going to bring an end to it remains to be seen.

    Sputnik: Jean-Luc Melanchon has commented that the consultation is a ‘diversion' and he sees it as no different from the debate prior to the presidential election except he says this time the results of the debate will be ‘fixed' — what would you say to that?

    Yellow Vests protest in Paris. 12 January
    © Sputnik / Julien Mattia
    Yellow Vests Isn't Mere Revolt, But Profound Wave Showing Need for Broad Reform of France - Professor
    Chris Reynolds: Well I would expect Melanchon to say that first of all; he is a very open critic of Emmanuel Macron and anybody who would have a cynical perspective on this would, of course, see it as some sort of tactic on behalf of Macron to buy himself some time to try and take the sting out of this movement. And it does reflect what he did in the lead-up to the presidential election when he sent around his team to consult with the population to come up with sort of program for government.

    As I say, you'd expect someone like Melanchon who is critical of Macron to say that and he's not the only one to think that. However, I do think that what we'll see over the next few months during this consultation is an attempt by Macron to try to respond to some of those. But it depends on where it leads. Maybe when we get to the end of the process Melanchon will have been shown to be correct, but we'll need to get to the end of the process first.

    Sputnik: Has Macron been too heavy-handed in his approach so far?

    Acte 9: Gilets jaunes à Paris le 12 janvier 2019
    © Sputnik /
    Over 30,000 Join Yellow Vests Protests Across France - Reports
    Chris Reynolds: I'm not sure if heavy-handed is the way I would summarise Macron's response to it. I would say that he underestimated the depth of malaise that existed in French society. I think he thought, given his success in the presidential elections — and his early successes both domestically and internationally —  that he had some sort of mandate to bring about these changes. He was after all elected on his reformist ticket. He did say that he was going to carry out these reforms.

    But I think he didn't really understand the depth of frustration and he felt he should try and ride out the early stages of this movement in the hope to see through his reforms. And he always said he would have the courage to implement the reforms that he had promised to do. I don't think he helped himself with some of his statements and his attitude; some of his patronizing and condescending remarks on the lead up to the Yellow Vest movement certainly haven't helped.

    READ MORE: France Faces Ninth Saturday of Yellow Vests Protests (VIDEO)

    Certainly, his attitude in the early stages of this movement when he was very distant; he didn't get involved, he was very quiet; he left his Prime Minister to take the flack to some extent. He's not the first President to do that, but very much putting into practice the interpretation of the sixth republic constitution.  So people were both disappointed with his policies but also frustrated by the fact that they felt that he wasn't listening to them.

    And then things were helped with the examples of police brutality and police violence which is always the case in these movements too. So it's not that he was only heavy-handed, it's much more complicated than that; if you look at the way he approached it with his attitude and the way it has taken on a life of its own, snowballed over the last few months.

    Sputnik: What kind of concessions is Macron going to have to make in order to get the Gilets Jaunes on side?

    French mounted police stand in front protesters wearing yellow vests. File photo
    © AFP 2018 / Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT
    Yellow Vest Protesters Call for Cash Withdrawals From French Banks to 'Frighten the State'
    Chris Reynolds: I'm not sure that he's ever going to get the Gilets Jaunes on side; but he has made some concessions, he scrapped the hike in the fuel tax — when you think about it, that's quite remarkable. I'm not sure that politicians in the UK would be responding to people as quickly as he has done. I also think that the Gilets Jaunes movement should consider the consultation to some extent as a success because this is the French President saying "OK, I am listening, let's have a conversation, let's have a consultation as to the things you want to see changed".

    What can he do in order to put an end to this movement? He's going to have to respond to this feeling amongst the French population that they feel as if they need to have a say. And they feel as if the system is set up to look after the very wealthy one percent whereas the rest of the normal people on the street are forced to pay high taxes and struggle to make ends meet.

    READ MORE: Yellow Vests: Salvini vs Macron

    So I don't think one particular reform is going to do it but at the end of this process if the French population feel that the changes they have forced the French President to concede, reflect their desire to feel as though they've been consulted more directly, then we might see a downturn in this movement. But anybody who tries to predict anything like this in France is making a mistake. Nobody can predict what the French are capable of when it comes to this sort of thing.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Police in Paris Prepare for Ninth Weekend of 'Yellow Vests' Protest
    Three Speeches: Linguist Explains Macron's Hidden Message to Yellow Vests
    Parts of France Ban Yellow Vests as Police Expect New Wave of Violence - Reports
    Tags:
    protests, Yellow Vests Protests, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse