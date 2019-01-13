Register
21:28 GMT +313 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors view the display for the American flag, left, that firefighters hoisted at ground zero in the hours after the 9/11 terror attack at the Sept. 11 museum in New York

    Deep State Doesn’t Want to Expose Full Truth About 9/11 - Political Scientist

    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A cybercrime group has released thousands of documents related to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. The group, which calls itself “The Dark Overlord”, stole the data from private insurance companies, law firms and government agencies and demanded a ransom.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the publications with Dr Kevin Barrett, a political scientist and author.

    Sputnik: Did any new information on the 9/11 terrorist attacks emerge from the cybercriminal group's release that you know of?

    Dr Kevin Barrett: Well, it's not clear that there's anything extremely significant. The problem here is that we already know so much about 9/11. We know beyond any reasonable doubt that there were no actual human hijackers involved in diverting planes that day. We know that for a whole long list of reasons including, the fact that the US government was obliged under international law to provide the evidence against the people accused of committing this horrific crime and it never presented that evidence such as authenticated passenger lists, authenticated security videos — any proof whatsoever that any of these 19 alleged hijackers were even on the planes; not only was none of that ever presented, but we know for a fact that there were no hijackings, because not one of the four planes ever squawked the hijack code — which takes about two seconds to squawk.

    READ MORE: Deep State Doesn't Seem Bothered by 9/11 File Hackers' Threats – Ex-USAF Colonel

    The last hijacking in the United States was, I believe, in the early 1970s; the idea that these four planes could be hijacked was absurd on its face in the first place, and now we know it didn't happen. We also know that the three buildings in New York were taken down in explosive controlled demolitions. Indeed, the entire trade centre was totalled in a series of explosions and the planes is just a diversion. All of this has been proven seven days from Sunday, anyone who doubts it should just refer to the magisterial work with the greatest 9/11 scholar, Dr David Ray Griffin.

    So we basically already have all the evidence we need if we can get into any actual courtroom and get people brought in and forced to testify under oath, but unfortunately the empire that dominates much of the world doesn't want that to happen.

    9/11 Terror Attacks: World Trade Center
    © Flickr/ Cyril Attias
    New 9/11 Files: Lawyers Discussed Whether Bush Knew About Attacks in Advance
    So whether these documents can somehow force the public to go into a state far beyond of what's happening with the yellow vests in France right now, into a state of uprising and force the powers-that-be here in the United States to actually deal with this monstrous crime is an open question. So far, the documents that have come out from the Dark Overlord are not nearly explosive enough to do that, some of them may be interesting, I don't think there have been enough people with enough time going over them to find nuggets, but at this point we haven't had a smoking gun yet, and whether or not we get one I guess only time will tell.

    Sputnik: For the time being we see these documents building up a picture of insurance litigators, but there's always a chance that they're sitting on a smoking gun.

    Dr Kevin Barrett: Well the insurance litigation documents are going to be very interesting because that's one of the great questions around this scam: how did they manage to convince reinsurers to accept these monstrous losses? Larry Silverstein walked off with almost $5 billion in a cash settlement after buying the entire trade centre two months before 9/11.

    READ MORE: Declassification Error Reveals Gina Haspel Ran CIA Gitmo Torture Site After 9/11

    Now the trade centre was condemned for asbestos, haemorrhaging money, high vacancy rates, communications infrastructure from the 1960s that was no longer adequate, the city of New York had been desperate to tear down those buildings for years, and they were even under court order to get rid of the asbestos that would've cost for more than the buildings were worth. So Silverstein, with organized crime ties, took over the trade centre two months before 9/11 in a sweetheart deal with Eisenberg, the head of the Port Authority, both of them being extremist Zionist Republican billionaire financiers, and then "boom!", the whole place just gets blown up on 9/11, bringing Larry Silverstein a massive insurance settlement. How did they play around with the reinsurers to force somebody to eat that $5 billion that Larry Silverstein and his friends managed to make in that two-month insurance scam — that's a very, very interesting question and I hope we learn more about it.

    Sputnik: Is the timing of the release at all significant?

    Dr Kevin Barrett: That's a very interesting question too, because we have these games being played between different factions of the deep state here in the United States, with the Trump administration alienating a lot of people in the permanent national security establishment here. Trump has said all sorts of bizarre things about 9/11.

    Here we have Trump on the verge of declaring a state of emergency, which would be kind of unprecedented and send the United States into a spiral of even more chaos, so having this happen right at this very destabilizing moment, it just adds another element of potential instability, and there may be a relation, and again there may be people who are fed up with this big lie have seen this United States empire has not profited from this operation that was sold apparently to some of the people who okayed it as a way to preserve the next American century.

    Plumes of smoke pour from the World Trade Center buildings in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Planes crashed into the upper floors of both World Trade Center towers minutes apart Tuesday in a horrific scene of explosions and fires that left gaping holes in the 110-story buildings
    © AP Photo / Patrick Sison
    Cash for Cache: Hackers Reveal First Batch of 9/11 Files in Blow to 'Deep State'
    The Project for the New American Century, of course, had called for a new Pearl Harbor exactly one year before 9/11, but it hasn't helped the American empire, we're not seeing a new American century and I think some of the managers of the empire are quite unhappy that they railroaded into going along with this horrific crime, which is actually destroying the United States empire. So there is a factional fight within the deep state, although I'm sure that most of them don't want to expose the full truth about 9/11 because that would be so destabilizing that it would frighten them.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Hackers Threaten to Leak 9/11 Files That Will ‘Top Snowden’s Finest Work’
    CIA Ditched Truth Drugs for Direct Torture of Prisoners After 9/11 - Analysts
    US Has Killed Half Million and Spent $6 Trillion on War Since 9/11 - Report
    UK Professor Under Probe for Claiming Israel, 'Zionists in US Gov' Behind 9/11
    Tags:
    leak, secret information, terrorist attack, September 11, 9/11, The Dark Overlord, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse