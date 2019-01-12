Register
15:32 GMT +312 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Yemenis walk in the old city of the capital Sanaa

    UN Special Envoy Griffiths Notes Progress in Yemeni Peace Process (VIDEO)

    © AFP 2018 / Sanaa
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths in an interview with Sputnik noted progress in the settlement of the military conflict between the country’s government and the Houthi rebel movement.

    Sputnik: In your last speech you mentioned that all Yemeni parties showed a big commitment to the Stockholm agreement, so what are the problematic points with its implementation?

    Martin Griffiths:  I had just this week, earlier this week, I was in Sanaa, and then in Riyadh. I met President Hadi in Riyadh and I met Elsayed Abdelmalek in Sanaa, both said exactly the same thing, that they firmly believe the Sweden agreement is a good one and they want to implement it. So that was incredibly encouraging. 

    I think the concerns are this: this is the first agreement that the two have made for more than two years, as you know. It requires a ceasefire across the whole governorate of Hodeidah, which has been the focus of battle for some months. That's hard to do, hard to switch off the battle in Hodeidah and yet in fact, as you know, generally speaking, it's holding.

    People gather near a destroyed car that was carrying militants in the Sawmaa area of al-Bayda province, Yemen, Saturday, April 19, 2014. A Yemeni military official says an American drone strike has killed nine suspected al-Qaida militants and inadvertently killed and wounded some civilians.
    © AP Photo/ Nasir al-Sanna'a
    ‘In Any Illegal War, Everybody’s a Civilian’: US Killed Dozens in 2018 Yemen Airstrikes
    So that alone is difficult, but then establishing clear operational plans for the re-deployments that were agreed in Sweden, and getting the UN team out there in time with accommodation and visas and cars and stuff, getting all that to happen takes a bit of time, but in fact it's going very quickly. We had people on the ground on the 22nd of December; this was 8 days after the Stockholm agreement. The advanced team was there by then and they have been there ever since. 

    So I think we're making progress and the Security Council [is] very much in consensus [and] came to the same conclusion. We're making progress, let's stick with it.

    Sputnik: So is progress only being made in Hodeidah?

    Martin Griffiths: No, I think that's a very good question. The exchange of prisoners, the release of prisoners is a huge deal in fact as agreed before Stockholm as you remember it then started working.

    READ MORE: Parties to Yemeni Conflict Reject to Agree on Sanaa Airport Reopening — UN Envoy

    We are hoping to have a meeting of that committee quite soon. They're exchanging lists to make sure they know who is where to be released and we're still hoping within this month, I hope, it [the meeting] was originally going to be about mid-January maybe slip a little but we'll get that day of prisoner release of hopefully thousands, doing this airlift exchange between Seiyun down the south in Yemen and Sanaa with the ICRC running it, it will be an incredible day, so we're still moving towards that.

    Then Taiz; I said it to the council that this is incredibly important that we go beyond Hodeidah and both sides reconfirmed to me again this week that they're very keen to get that joint mechanism up and running, and I want to go to Taiz to be there when it starts.

    Sputnik: The Yemeni foreign minister announced that the Houthis threaten this agreement on Hodeidah and the next steps of the Yemeni political process and the opportunity of peace in Yemen. Is it possible to ask the UN to include the Sweden Agreement under Chapter 7?

    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 photograph, relief workers unload aid carried into Yemen by the Saudi military in Marib, Yemen
    © AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
    Houthi Leader Dismisses UN Allegations of Movement's Misuse of Food Relief in Yemen
    Martin Griffiths: Well, as I say, I think the parties are implementing the Sweden agreement. The timelines that were set out in Sweden have slipped, but President Hadi himself said to me on Tuesday — and Khaled Al Yamani was there of course — that as a former military man, he is very familiar with ceasefires and how they slip, and his point with this, he said: "Okay, We can still move and  seek to have implementation ideally at the month of January, but both sides need to focus on making it happen".

    And I think they are doing that. The committee members are in Hodeidah, and they are meeting bilaterally with the general command of the UN, and I hope we will get operational plan for re-deployment in the next day or two. So… the parties are voluntarily committed to this, and they keep saying that they will do it, so we hope they will.

    Sputnik: Russia has good relationships with both parties in Yemen. Did the Russian side make any initiative to help resolve the crisis in Yemen?

    Martin Griffiths: Russia has its unique place, as you say. First, I have extremely close and continuous contact with officials of the Russian embassy in Yemen, Vladimir Dedushkin for example, who I see all the time when I go to Riyadh, and who, with the other members of the permanent members of the Security Council, the other five were very active in Sweden [with] helping to focus the parties on the agreement.

    READ MORE: Yemen's Houthi Rebels Shoot Down Saudi Warplane Over Sanaa — Reports

    So Russia is a full part of the process, and Vladimir Dedushkin is a very active ambassador, which is extremely welcome. And second, because Russia, as you said, has a pretty unusual role — it was the last embassy I think to be in Sanaa until it pull out after the events of early December [2017] — and Russia is listened by all parties, and that gives it a very special role, so that's why for me as a UN envoy, it's very important to come here to meet the Russian officials and Deputy [Foreign] Minister Sergey Vershinin, but to also have that kind of partnership with Russia makes a huge difference.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, in which way can the countries with influence over both parties be involved in finding a political solution in Yemen? 

    Martin Griffiths: I think Yemen is a strategically important conflict, globally, which means it is not a minor local conflict. It's a dreadful conflict in the sense of the biggest humanitarian problem in the world, terrible suffering, but also as strategically important with a lot of interests in ensuring stability returns to Yemen.

    What that means is we need to things at once: we need to do mediation with the Yemeni parties, which is my primary role of course to make sure the Yemenis make the decision about how to end this war, and then secondly that the diplomacy — Russia and others — is marshalled in the most useful way and targets the issues which need international support.

    Yemeni women receive free food donated by Yemeni volunteers during the holy month of Ramadan, in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, June 26, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Militants in Yemen Stealing Massive Food Shipments Intended for the Poor - Report
    So diplomacy and mediation must work in sync of each other. And one of the rare assets in terms of the Yemen conflict, which is not clear to others, is you do have an international consensus, and the Security Council is united, and that is extremely important, because what diplomacy or member states can do — Russia included — is make sure the parties are supported with a making agreement, for example, the monitors that we want to deploy, that's a security council decision.

    And you know, we all notice when the Security Council makes a decision, the parties [in Yemen] particularly do. So, diplomacy is the handmaiden of mediation.

    Sputnik: So we can expect a format like Astana — Astana for Syria, by the way they have the format to resolve the Syria crisis, so can we expect this format in Yemen, too?

    Martin Griffiths:  I don't think we need it. We have a perfectly straightforward arrangement which the UN and myself in this case mediate between the parties, and there will be more rounds of negotiations in the coming months. Diplomats are present, as they were in Sweden, and as they have been in all rounds of previous negotiations before my time. And so it strikes me that we don't have a problem of format, what we have is a challenge of will to make agreements happen.

    Sputnik: Did you schedule the next round of talks about Yemen? Where? And When?

    Martin Griffiths: We're working on it. What I agreed on with President Hadi earlier this week, and also with [Prime Minister Moeen] Abdelmalek a few days before. President Hadi's view was — let's make substantial progress on Sweden on Hodeidah, and then once we've got that achieved, then we will be in a better place to have a next round. I agree with that, I think that's absolutely right.

    READ MORE: ‘Force for Good'? Pompeo to Visit Middle East to Calm Fears After Trump Remarks

    The Security Council debated this on Wednesday and they also agreed that it's important that we move to the next round as soon as we can, that we don't lose momentum. That was their instructions to me, I think. But also that we do it on a basis of a situation where we're not renegotiating the last round, so we can look ahead.

    The next round needs to begin the negotiation on the political settlement of this conflict. So we don't have a date, nor do we have yet a place. We have some options, which I will keep to myself. I hope to have these talks soon… and I've said that I hope that it obviously happens in February because we don't want to delay too much.

    Sputnik: My last question is about the airport problem, is it still on hold, has there been any progress?

    Martin Griffiths: The two parties don't agree, as you probably know. I talked to both of them again this last week, because I think we all know that it would really be a wonderful thing for this airport to open so that people in Sanaa can travel, and families can travel back to Sanaa, sick people can easily go to where they need to be treated.

    Yemenis look at a building damaged during a police raid on a hideout of al-Qaida militants in Arhab region, north of Sanaa, Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Blast at Southern Yemen Market Claims 2 Lives, Injures 10 – Source
    The parties are yet to come to an agreement, come together on this, with the dispute about whether the airport will be open to international flights or domestic flights, or both… we haven't closed the gap yet. I think President Hadi said the other day that from his perspective, he publicly said that he was happy for the Sanaa airport to be open to domestic flights. I think the people in Sanaa have a worry about whether that would be a safe process for the people travelling out of Sanaa.

    I'd like to think that we can make progress to close that gap, it will be a very good thing, a good signal for the people in Sanaa. I meet people as I'm sure you do, who travel to Aden so they can take that torturous 12-hour journey from Aden to Sanaa through all those checkpoints. Of course, we all want that to be eliminated so that people in Yemen can travel just like people in Russia can travel. That's what we want to get to, but we're not there yet.

    Related:

    Trump Confirms Al-Qaeda Terrorist Badawi Killed in Yemen Strike
    In 2018, US Killed Dozens in Its ‘Illegal’ Drone War in Yemen
    New UNSC Resolution on Yemen Should Urge Houthis to Release Prisoners – Envoy
    Tags:
    crisis, peace talks, Yemeni Civil War, UN, Martin Griffiths, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse