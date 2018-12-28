Register
09:10 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pedestrians walk past a Huawei retail shop in Beijing Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018

    5G Technology Arms Race Between US and China is the Real Deal – Security Expert

    © REUTERS / Ng Han Guan
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US President Donald Trump is considering banning American companies from using telecommunication equipment made by China's Huawei manufacturer. Sputnik discussed the matter and related themes with an expert.

    According to Reuters reports, Trump's order would direct the Commerce Department to block American companies from buying equipment from foreign telecommunication makers that pose national security risks. The news comes as British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson expressed concerns over the involvement of Huawei in the UK's 5G network.

    Radio Sputnik discussed this with Daniel Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities in New York.

    Sputnik: If the US president does introduce this order banning US companies from using telecommunications made by Huawei, what does that mean for domestic manufacturers?

    Daniel Ives: Look, I mean this would be a major shutter cross to [bar] in his battle versus China. Domestically the issue is on ZTE and Huawei. They are significantly cheaper, especially for rural carriers in the Mid-West. So this would really be you know a major sort of change and something that I think would kind of be a big signal to both domestic and international carriers.

    READ MORE: Analyst Explains Where Tensions Between US and China to End

    Sputnik: So are you saying, Daniel, that this would hurt the consumer market within America then?

    Daniel Ives: Well, specifically for rural carriers that have current Huawei or ZTE switches, I mean, it would potentially be incremental expenses upwards of a billion dollars for some of these carriers to switch out. So if suddenly this happened it would be a major disruption to the carriers and potentially to consumers. And I think that's why it is something where this looks good on paper and it is important in the eyes of the "stay away" from a national security perspective but how it would be handled and the incremental cost carriers, I think it is a big question in terms of how that would be handled and if the government would subsidise that.

    Sputnik: Now reports have cited the interest of national security is the main reason behind this order. In your view is that the case? Or is it basically another channel of "America First" that Trump is following in terms of his strategy to return jobs and wealth and American products focus back to the US?

    Logo for Huawei at a launch event for the Huawei MateBook in Beijing
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein, File
    In US' Footsteps? Huawei Tech Removed from UK Emergency Services Project
    Daniel Ives: 5G is a technology arms race between the US and China, and I think this is the real deal. Because this is something where you look at the China "2025 plan" and you look where 5G is going, now there definitely needs to be a line in the sand here in terms of 5G but remember we saw there were the Broadcom, Qualcomm [position] that ultimately got block for national security. So this is really about 5G and I think how the Trump administration handles this. They need to handle this whole situation with "kid gloves" especially as it leads to how it could potentially impact world rural carriers and it ultimately plays into the China-US negotiations. And this continues to be, in our opinion, the main risk for a lot of US tech stocks in terms of any type of reciprocal type of a situation where China maybe comes back at Apple. So I think that is where you worry about here: it is not even just this, it is the ripple effect and how it could impact companies even like Apple. So this is not just the rural carriers, you're talking about  very intertwined countries. So I think it is one where we all got to be careful on how this is handled because just as we saw a ZTE number of months ago and ultimately we had to bail them out. So why these come back to haunt US AdWords technology companies, especially potential reciprocal type nature going against companies like Apple, where China remains the key to their supply and demand.

    Sputnik: And just the final word: Do you think that this particular situation is going to come back to haunt Donald Trump?

    Daniel Ives: If China comes to the table and this is just another tactic that helps them get there and ultimately you start to get a negotiation that put the US in more of a position of restraint. It is viewed as a victory, right. I think that is why the coming months are going to be key to how this all handled. And all to remember is that just let the winner being the US or the winner being China. We are talking about millions of computers as well as companies that are involved in this. So I think it is very important to understand the consequences, both on the Chinese side as well as US side, given that the companies and the countries are so intertwined from the technology perspective. But 5G, that is a divisive line in the sand and that is why you are seeing the pressure put on in the kitchen, both in China as well as in the US.

    The views and opinions expressed by Ivan Danilov are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    Huawei, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse