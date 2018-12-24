Register
20:15 GMT +324 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017

    US Military Intervention Reduced Mosul to 'Hell' - Iraqi Fighter

    © REUTERS / Suhaib Salem
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 10

    After the US’ prolonged policy of ‘forward engagement’ in the Middle East, it looks as if Washington’s regional role is dwindling somewhat as other great powers - namely Russia and China - and emerging middle powers - such as Iran - fill the security void, likely altering the region’s geopolitical trajectory for decades to come.

    With the United States due to begin a slow pullout of its approximately 2,000 soldiers from Syria, questions abound in Western media as to whether the withdrawal will help to fertilise the soil for the regrowth of Daesh.

    However, Sputnik spoke to one man, Ali Younnes, of the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces who fought to expel the terrorist group from Mosul in 2017, who argues that a US troop pullout can only be a good thing.

    "Wherever American forces get involved, they occupy, invade or bomb and the country goes to hell," he told Sputnik over a crackling telephone line from his home in Baghdad's Al-Thawra district.

    "Trump says that America beat Daesh, but really most of the fight was carried out by indigenous forces here in Iraq and in Syria. The US killed more innocent people than Daesh with its bombs," he adds with a flare of anger in his voice.

    The Cost of Defeating Daesh

    In July 2017, then-Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi proudly proclaimed that the Daesh terrorist group has been defeated in its stronghold Mosul, one of Iraq's most historically significant and populated cities.

    Standing amidst the smouldering slag heaps of concrete in the Old City, he declared that, "From here, from the heart of free and liberated Mosul, by the sacrifices of the Iraqis from all the governorates, we announce the awaited victory to all of Iraq, and the Iraqis." 

    At Hassansham #IDP camp in #Ninewa earlier today where over 900 families remain displaced. Barriers to return include security concerns, damage to housing, and lack of services in areas of origin such as west #Mosul. pic.twitter.com/HyzuS0mBgn

    Yet, despite the jubilation and self-congratulatory tone among Baghdad's political class at the time, the old half of the city has been almost entirely destroyed — including the Grand Mosque of al-Nuri from where Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi proclaimed the creation of the new ‘caliphate' in July 2014 — predominantly by US-coalition-led airstrikes. US bombing raids would usually target Daesh snipers on rooftops or housing used by the militants to store weapons. The United Nations estimates that the battle has left around ten million tons of rubble.

    "Western Mosul is very crowded, so it was difficult for the Americans to accurately bomb Daesh targets. But they dropped many bombs anyway, often killing hundreds of civilians just to get one or two Daesh guys that they might have seen on a roof or something. This kind of action from a foreign power is more likely to make people angry and give Daesh more recruits, not stop them," says Younnes.

    ‘Skeletons in the Rubble'

    Younnes tells a story that has now gone down in infamy among Mosul's almost two million residents about how in March 2017 the US dropped a five-hundred-pound bomb on a rooftop in the Old City in an effort to kill two alleged Daesh snipers. The resultant explosion killed one hundred and five civilians, including tens of children, who had sought refuge from the fighting in the building. 

    "They [US military] completely stopped caring about the so-called rules of engagement. Distinction between civilians and fighters, none of that stuff mattered. We [Iraqi forces] with support from Iran could have gotten Daesh out of Mosul on our own, and many innocent people would still be alive," Younnes bemoans.

    "Mosul was once the economic centre of Northern Iraq, now it is like hell. Rubble everywhere, as far as your eye can see. There are decomposing bodies and skeletons in the rubble, sometimes the animals come to eat them and drag pieces on the roads. We sometimes refuse to come here on a windy day, or a hot day, because the smell of the bodies is too strong. Pieces of bone are on the roads, and a few weeks ago my cousin found two rotten heads that had been cut from their bodies — killed by Daesh. One was just a boy."

    Younnes is a member of a group known as the ‘Hashd al-Sha'abi,' who are a coalition of various Shiite militia that now operate as part of the Iraqi security and counter-terrorism forces. The Hashd were a key weapon in Baghdad's arsenal against Daesh in the Battle of Mosul, which began in October 2016. The group — which are trained, armed and funded by Iran's Revolutionary Guard — have stayed in Mosul, particularly the Old City, ever since. They regularly carry out patrols of the city and sometimes make arrests of those they suspect were, or indeed still are, affiliated with Daesh.

    "We are still in Mosul because if we leave it is possible that Daesh might come back. The group still has some support here, it is important that we stay to stop the terrorists from returning. We are the ones who captured and killed Daesh with our own hands, using our experience," says Younnes.

    Youness' point taps into what many in the region and beyond are concerned about: that the Daesh remnants may take advantage of any, even the smallest, security vacuum to return to prominence in an even more dangerous and nihilistic incarnation.

    Sputnik asks Younnes if there is not a danger of this happening if the US withdraws from its southeastern base in Syria, Al-Tanf.

    READ MORE: Till Daesh Does Us Apart: Women in Iraq Massively Seek Divorce From Terrorists

    "No. We did not need the US to help us in Iraq, they, with Daesh, destroyed Mosul and killed many innocent Iraqis. We can beat them and Syria is the same: in one US airstrike they might kill a few Daesh but will kill hundreds of civilians. Anyway, it is not effective to have an occupying foreign army that has no trust from the people. These are our people, so they trust us to do the job and don't fight against us," Younnes says with confidence.

    "As for Syria, Daesh will not come back there as long as the Syrian Army, with help from its allies, retakes areas that America occupies and restores peace and security."

    Tags:
    Mosul, coalition airstrikes, Daesh, Iraq, ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse