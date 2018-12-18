Register
21:10 GMT +318 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018

    'It's Going to Cause Chaos': Analyst on Possible 2nd Brexit Referendum

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 11

    With British Prime Minister Theresa May coming under more and more pressure after surviving a vote of confidence earlier this month; a no deal Brexit is looking likely.

    Are there any alternatives to this scenario, apart from the much maligned Chequers plan, and would leaving the EU without a  deal be as disastrous as many within the remain camp fear? Sputnik spoke with Former UKIP Economics Spokesman Catherine Blaiklock for more.

    Sputnik: Is a no deal Brexit the way to go?

    Catherine Blaiklock: It would be a simple way to leave. I was talking to a hedge fund manager and various businesses, and they've already been preparing for a no deal. If everybody knows what's happening and everybody had a plan, then anything is possible; that's the issue.

    READ MORE: PM May Guilty of 'Complete Failure of British Diplomacy' — Ex-UKIP Chief Farage

    Any business can cope with anything if they have time to plan for what the change in regulations and the rules will be. The real issues are much bigger than these micro things; they are about democracy and they are about the disgrace of the "people's vote", I mean who voted the first time? Was it a herd of galloping wildebeests?

    Sputnik: What do you think about a possible second Brexit referendum being held?

    Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    UKIP: UK Gov't May Trigger Biggest Political Crisis in England Since Civil War
    Catherine Blaiklock: What proponents of this don't understand is the devastation that that's going to cause; it's going to cause chaos, and it may get to the point if there was a three question referendum; i.e. remain, May's deal, or no deal then of course you would split the leave vote, and remain would win by default.

    It's a very clever strategy if you want remain to win. The answer would be; I'm sure that Nigel Farage and other people involved in it would boycott the entire vote and ask people not to vote at all, it would be an absolute fake vote.

    Sputnik: Is Theresa May deliberately delaying Brexit?

    Catherine Blaiklock: I think Theresa May is a remainer and I think she likes the EU, and she's looking for a technocratic solution to try and appease everybody, an appeasing solution which just doesn't work.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK PM May Gives Speech on Brexit in House of Commons in London (VIDEO)
    Labour's Corbyn Submits No Confidence Motion in Theresa May Over Brexit Vote
    UK Joining FTA Viable 'Middle Ground' Between EU and No-Deal Brexit - Campaigner
    Tags:
    Chequers plan, Brexit, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Catherine Blaiklock, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse