'It's Going to Cause Chaos': Analyst on Possible 2nd Brexit Referendum

With British Prime Minister Theresa May coming under more and more pressure after surviving a vote of confidence earlier this month; a no deal Brexit is looking likely.

Are there any alternatives to this scenario, apart from the much maligned Chequers plan, and would leaving the EU without a deal be as disastrous as many within the remain camp fear? Sputnik spoke with Former UKIP Economics Spokesman Catherine Blaiklock for more.

Sputnik: Is a no deal Brexit the way to go?

Catherine Blaiklock: It would be a simple way to leave. I was talking to a hedge fund manager and various businesses, and they've already been preparing for a no deal. If everybody knows what's happening and everybody had a plan, then anything is possible; that's the issue.

READ MORE: PM May Guilty of 'Complete Failure of British Diplomacy' — Ex-UKIP Chief Farage

Any business can cope with anything if they have time to plan for what the change in regulations and the rules will be. The real issues are much bigger than these micro things; they are about democracy and they are about the disgrace of the "people's vote", I mean who voted the first time? Was it a herd of galloping wildebeests?

Sputnik: What do you think about a possible second Brexit referendum being held?

© AP Photo / Tim Ireland UKIP: UK Gov't May Trigger Biggest Political Crisis in England Since Civil War

What proponents of this don't understand is the devastation that that's going to cause; it's going to cause chaos, and it may get to the point if there was a three question referendum; i.e. remain, May's deal, or no deal then of course you would split the leave vote, and remain would win by default.

It's a very clever strategy if you want remain to win. The answer would be; I'm sure that Nigel Farage and other people involved in it would boycott the entire vote and ask people not to vote at all, it would be an absolute fake vote.

Sputnik: Is Theresa May deliberately delaying Brexit?

Catherine Blaiklock: I think Theresa May is a remainer and I think she likes the EU, and she's looking for a technocratic solution to try and appease everybody, an appeasing solution which just doesn't work.

The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.