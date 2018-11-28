Register
21:24 GMT +328 November 2018
    Hypercube opens in Skolkovo Innovation City

    Building 'Infrastructure of Trust' Key to Boosting UK-Russia Ties - Officials

    The 2018 Russian-British Business Forum highlighted innovative businesses across a range of sectors, prompting a demand for cross-cultural collaboration between government, banking and intellectual property rights institutions.

    Sputnik spoke to Gregory Turintsev, commercial director for the Moscow-based Russian National Intellectual Property Transactions Coordination Centre (n'RIS) and Omar Shaikh, advisory board member for the Islamic Finance Council UK in London. 

    IPChain is a "non-profit association under the n'RIS umbrella charged with networking an ‘infrastructure of trust' for international markets," Mr. Turintsev said, adding that it "operates as a project of the Skolkovo Innovation Centre." 

    He stated that the group also "provides services for cooperating on the storage and transactions of international property objects (IPOs)."  

    Organisations such as n'RIS help to change the way Russian businesses operate as well as how international clients do business in Russia by "[facilitating] the globalisation of economic transactions of intellectual property objects," he continued.  

    "This will become necessary in the future for market participants across all cultures and creators of IPOs, in addition to domestic and international patents." 

    Prince Michael of Kent (center) with President Minnikhanov of Tatarstan (left) and Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko (right) at the Russian-British Business Forum
    High-Ranking Officials at Russian-British Business Forum Still Positive About Bilateral Trade
    "Information is the main commodity", he stated, where companies will need to share data and communicate patent rights across borders. "It is necessary to fix the rights in the network due to different departments of development." 

    "One team could be based in Russia and others could be based abroad; therefore, they must fix and specify the rights for the objects they have created," Mr. Turintsev said. 

    iPChain was founded by the Skolkovo Innovation Centre and Russian Organization for Intellectual Property (VOIS), who provides the platform for accessing the intellectual property objects of major institutions, including corporations, creative associations, artistic unions, holding companies, scientific research and development, as well as legal entities, government authorities, and societies. 

    Mr. Shaikh told Sputnik the unique angle of Islamic banking, which is steadily gaining international traction as nations invest in infrastructure projects throughout the developing world. 

    "Islamic banking is different through two distinct lenses," Mr. Shaikh said. "One is ethical, where you cannot engage in anything harmful to society, and a lot of different faiths or those of no faith would agree with those shared values." 

    "We launched something called the Edinburgh Finance Declaration, which looks specifically at shared values between faith traditions towards finance, which is the simpler and socially-conscious side of it." 

    "The other aspect of Islamic finance is the scriptural restriction on receiving or charging interest, and at that point, most people fall off their chairs, asking ‘how can you have a banking system that does not receive or charge interest,' — something both fascinating and unheard of. 

    Mr. Shaik also said that Islamic banking forces economists "look at the banking system to see how it is constructed whilst seeing the dangers or challenges of interest-based versus equity-based financing."  

    In this photograph taken on November 13, 2016, Pakistani personnel stand on a ship carrying containers at the Gwadar port, some 700 kms west of Karachi, during the opening ceremony of a pilot trade programme between Pakistan and China
    © AFP 2018 / AMIR QURESHI
    Gwadar to Become the Next Dubai, Vital for CPEC, Investment Company Says
    Traditional macro-economists prefer to "divide between the rich and poor, and those who have capital always tend to win as they receive a return, regardless if their business is good, bad or ugly," he stated. "As an equity investor, you lose if the business loses and you do well if the business does well." 

    Mr. Shaikh also mentioned that bans on interest in Abrahamic religions, with problems going back to Greek philosophers "whose views on interest were also intriguing and under an abnormal construct." 

    "It forces you to re-evaluate the nature of banking and Islamic banking as a system about financing based on the real economy," Mr. Shaikh continued.  

    "There's a portion based on venture capital and private equity, and another on asset-backed financing, where one can invest or rent on an asset to make a return." 

    He also discussed the role of institutions such as the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in international development, who partnered in June to develop infrastructure financing along the Belt and Road Initiative.  

    "Infrastructure is fundamental and you can never underestimate it," Mr. Shaikh said. "Just look at the New Silk Road going through China into Pakistan. That is fundamental to uplifting economies, people, and businesses." 

    He stated that as a real asset, infrastructure "aligns itself very well with Islamic financing because you have to invest in something tangible and real" and that "it is an interesting class of investments for Islamic finance." 

    "In Nigeria, one ocean-state issued an Islamic bond based on infrastructure projects between Queen Alia Airport in Anman, Jordan," he explained.  

    "It is very important for the Islamic financing world to get more comfortable with taking positions on infrastructure through bonds, which are currently fixed into 5-year term bonds and are not long-term in nature. Availability of products will help to drive this change and collaboration between the IsDB and AIIB will help facilitate that."

