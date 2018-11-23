Belgian Politician: Boer and Afrikaner Minorities are Left to Their Own Devices

As South Africa's government is taking steps to adopt the controversial "land expropriation without compensation" legislation, the country's white minorities, which may become affected by the new law, don't get any support from the EU, Kim Brooks, a politician, who was born in South Africa and moved to Belgium at a young age, said.

Sputnik sat down with the politician to discuss media reports covering the issue, the EU's attitude to white refugees from South Africa, as well as Boer and Afrikaner minorities.

Sputnik: Social media reports often tell us about the farm attacks and land expropriation initiatives, which often target Boer and Afrikaner minorities in South Africa. How serious is the situation right now?

Kim Brooks: The situation is really bad. I have colleagues and schoolmates with whom I keep contact, who are fleeing the country towards Namibia. They don't have the means to come to Europe and they are at the moment very angry with Europe — the "open border" policy counts for everybody else, except white people. And that's the big question in South Africa: why are they not heard in Europe, why does nobody know about it in Europe.

Kim Brooks was born and raised in South Africa before moving to Mechelen, where she became Flemish Interest activist and candidate. She’s discussing the results with honorary MP Frank Creyelman. pic.twitter.com/Q52RCaNq2a — Denis Bolotsky (@BolotskySputnik) October 14, 2018

Sputnik: Many Boers and Afrikaners are the descendants of Dutch and Belgian families. Do they get any support from Brussels?

Kim Brooks: They are left to their own devices and even Belgium, our national politicians (but not our party) are supporting the taking away of the land from the white people, from the Boers, because 70% of land belongs to them and that is "not coherent with the representation of the people, of the demography in South Africa". It's very frustrating for [the Boers]: they sit at the end of the world, and nobody is hearing them, and they are in very big trouble at the moment.

READ MORE: 'To the Rescue': Russian Activist Travels to South Africa to Help Boer Minority

Sputnik: In August Donald Trump told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to look into the issue of land seizures in South Africa, and in September this year South African president Cyril Ramaphosa paid a visit to the US. Do you think something will come out of these talks, and with the US help the Boers?

Kim Brooks: At a certain moment I was actually optimistic about what Trump said, but there seems to be a pause at the moment. We do not have time for a pause in South Africa. It's going to escalate, and it's going to escalate really fast. As a child, I saw what ANC did. They are very barbaric. And it's a pity actually, that we've got "a wrong Zulu" in the government in South Africa at the moment. When the Apartheid was taken away, we had Chief Gatsha Buthelezi then, and it would have been a totally different South Africa if we still had him now.

READ MORE: Hundreds Gather in New Zealand Against South Africa Land Grab From White Farmers

Sputnik: Is there something that the international community can do to help Boers and Afrikaners?

Kim Brooks: There should be more pressure, like they did with Apartheid. Cut everything off from South Africa — there must come change. Why is there not enough international pressure on South Africa? That's the big question I have at the moment. It's a beautiful country, it's a rich country, please don't forget that.

READ MORE: 'We're Here to Stay': South Africa's White Minority Wants Recognition

The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.