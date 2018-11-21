Register
19:09 GMT +321 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Thousands of demonstrators carry Saltire flags, the national flag of Scotland, as they march in support of Scottish independence through the streets of Glasgow, on May 5, 2018

    Neglect of Scotland in Brexit Talks Opens Door to 2nd Referendum - Solidarity

    © AFP 2018 / ANDY BUCHANAN
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK government's poor treatment of Scottish concerns over the entire Brexit process "opens the door" to another referendum on independence from the United Kingdom, Jock Penman, the co-convener of the pro-Scottish independence Solidarity Socialist Movement, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "I think the attitude of Westminster certainly opens the door to a second independence referendum, as the SNP [Scottish National Party] have made it quite clear what their position is regarding Brexit negotiations and the fact is that they certainly have been ignored," Penman said, adding that Scotland has been treated like "a second-class nation."

    Speaking about the possible fate of UK Prime Minister Theresa May's draft Brexit deal, which was agreed by the UK and the European Union last week, Penman suggested that it could possibly survive a parliamentary vote of approval, with the ruling Conservative party likely to heal evident divisions.

    "I think the Tories have a real tradition of sticking together when it comes to survival, so it [the Brexit plan] may well just survive. You know the alternate for them is unthinkable, as in a general election. I think the whole thing here though is that nothing is definite, anything could happen," he stressed.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits the Wellbeing Centre which provides support to people recovering from mental health needs, in Aldershot, Hampshire, January 9, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Steve Parsons
    May's Resignation Would Have Helped Strike Better Brexit Deal – British Analyst
    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed last week that her SNP party lawmakers would vote against May's Brexit deal, promising to reveal her plans for a second independence referendum in the "not too distant future."

    READ MORE: UK Supreme Court Rejects Government's Bid to Appeal Brexit Reversal Case

    Speaking to the BBC on November 18, Sturgeon also said Scotland had been consistently "sidelined" by Westminster, with the UK prime minister now potentially facing a general election over widespread dissatisfaction over her handling of the negotiations with the European Union.

    In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. The electorate in Scotland, however, voted overwhelmingly to remain within the bloc, with just 38 percent of voters being in favour of leaving.

    READ MORE: 'Clear Sign of Weakness': Spain Warns UK Will 'Split Apart' Due to Brexit

    The result has led to repeated clashes between Westminster and Holyrood, with Scottish lawmakers persistently arguing in favour of Scotland remaining within both the EU's customs union and the single market.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    talks, independence referendum, Brexit, Theresa May, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    There Was Sex in USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    There Was Sex in the USSR: Soviet Car Advertising
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse