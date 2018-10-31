Register
19:36 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) gestures while talking with China's President Xi Jingping during the BRICS leaders' meeting with the BRICS Business Council at the Taj Exotica hotel in Goa on October 16, 2016

    China's Redefinition of BRI Has Brought it Closer to India - Observer

    © AFP 2018 / PRAKASH SINGH
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A senior international relations expert says that the recent thaw in India-China relations could partially be an offshoot of their common approach towards US’ trade policy and diplomacy of sanctions, but the growing camaraderie is more driven by the prospects of inclusive growth that is expected to spur with multilateral initiatives like the BRI.

    In the background of the ongoing global trade battle and the possible ill-effects of the sanction diplomacy, Sputnik talked to Dr. Swaran Singh, Professor and Chair, Centre for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi to understand the ongoing developments and its repercussions. Experts from the interview: 

    Sputnik: Of late, India and China have been warming up to one other? With a war in its mutual legacy and the recent Doklam standoff last year, how do you see this thaw in the relations? 

    Chinese 100 yuan notes
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    India May Pay in Yuan for Chinese Imports Due to Dominant Dollar – Report
    Swaran Singh: Without doubt, there is a certain warming up visible in India-China relations especially following the Modi-Xi informal summit in Wuhan in April this year. 

    For an observer, this change may appear substantive in the backdrop of the ten-week long military standoff at Doklam last year. This is also suspected to have accelerated following President Trump's trade war with Beijing though that could at best be tactical with only limited bandwidth to transform China-India ties.

    READ MORE: China Unveils New Animal Feed Rules to Reduce Soybean Imports Amid Trade War

    Sputnik: Do you think that America's policy on trade and the diplomacy of sanctions had a role to play in China's overtures with India?  

    Swaran Singh: Yes, Trump's whimsical policies against one and all may have contributed to China and India coming closer yet rise of China and its expanding footprint under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has surely contributed to this shift.

    China has also made amends in redefining BRI from once being its unilateral initiative to emphasizing multilateralism and consultations to now proposing bilateralism of ‘two-plus-one' model of China coopting with major economies like India to explore joint projects in third countries. This has had its appeal in New Delhi which has also seen its friends like Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, drifting towards joining BRI.

    Dollar pyramid
    CC0
    Demise of Dollar: India, Japan Sign $75 Billion Bilateral Currency Swap Deal
    Sputnik: Apart from China, India also seems to be warming up on economic terms with other Asian giants like Japan. What indications does this give about the new scenario building up in this part of the world? 

    Swaran Singh: Last week China-Japan had a currency swap agreement for $30 billion and this week India and Japan signed a similar currency swap agreement for $75 billion.

    Hopefully, this could open possibilities of yuan-rupee swap in coming times. This is supposed to address their over-dependence on using US dollar as the currency for transactions which had become an issue in the face of India's shrinking foreign exchange reserves.

    READ MORE: India Welcomes Improvement of Ties Between Japan, China — Foreign Ministry

    Sputnik: While India pursues its neighborhood policy and Asian cooperation aggressively, it still struggles with rising trade deficit. Do you see a paradox in this? 

    Swaran Singh: India's shopping and enduring trade-deficit which reached from $52 billion to $85 billion for 2017 has defied all initiatives and out-of-box thinking like inviting China's investment into India's manufacturing to make it competitive. Indeed last four years have also seen India's trade deficit with Japan shooting up from $2.7 billion to $5.9 billion as their already tiny trade shrunk from $16.8 billion to $13.5 billion. This means there is an urgent need to make India's exports competitive. That is the only way to address this trade deficit though several other structural factors of regional and global dynamics also count in making this not so easy.

    The views and opinions expressed by the Speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China to Sell Armed Drones to Pakistan to Take on India's S-400 - Analyst
    China Urges India to Jointly Fight Protectionism Amid Trade Row With US
    India Sells Off Over 15 Bln in US Dollar Bonds, Following in China's Footsteps
    As Russia, China, India Remapping Eurasia, US Mulls Over Military Plans - Author
    Tags:
    diplomatic thaw, trade war, bilateral relations, geopolitics, Donald Trump, India, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse