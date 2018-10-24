China, Pakistan Will Compromise to Keep Relationship Going - Senior Analyst

The Pakistan-China friendship that has often been termed as 'higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the ocean' is likely to change under the new government in Pakistan. Further, the positive change in India-China relations, particularly after the Wuhan informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been a significant development likely to impact China's dynamics with Pakistan.
READ MORE: Saudi Arabia Sends $3 Billion to Pakistan to Deal with Financial Crisis
While Pakistan, situated at the crossroads of South, Central and West Asia and the Middle East, holds immense geostrategic significance for China, Chinese cooperation in the hour of deep economic crisis is equally important for Pakistan.
Sputnik spoke to Jabin T Jacob, Adjunct Research Fellow at National Maritime Foundation and Associate Editor of the 'China Report' about the changing Pakistan-China dynamics.
Sputnik: How do you view Pakistan's ties with China after Imran Khan took over as Prime Minister?
Sputnik: How do you view Pakistan's ties with China after Imran Khan took over as Prime Minister?
Jabin T Jacob: I don't think China can be the economic savior of Pakistan. Pakistan's economic problems are also political issues — the fact that very few people pay their electricity bills in Pakistan is a political issue ultimately and speaks of weak state capacity and poor governance.
Sputnik: There has been speculation that Pakistan is scrutinizing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Will this jeopardize its relations with China?
READ MORE: Pakistan Plans to Buy High-End Drones in China Amid India's S-400 Deal
Sputnik: There is a growing perspective that Pakistan in danger of becoming a Chinese colony. What are your views on this?
Jabin T Jacob: Not if the Pakistan Army continues to remain a strong political actor in Pakistan. And if it weakens, then not if Pakistan decides to improve its relationship with India. India will be a key factor.
Sputnik: Do you see an opportunity for India in case China-Pakistan relations become soured?
READ MORE: Pakistan, China Call Media Report on CPEC 'Distorted', 'Ill-Intentioned'
Sputnik: Do you see any kind of Pakistan-China-Russia axis emerging in the subcontinent and its possible impact on India?
Jabin T Jacob: No, I don't see any possibility of a Pakistan-China-Russia axis. The Russians also have their problems with the Chinese and have too close a defense relationship with India to risk it.
The views and opinions expressed by Jabin T Jacob in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)