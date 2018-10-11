Register
15:34 GMT +311 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Baccarat's Symphony of Lights Exhibition in Moscow

    Russia Has Been in History of Baccarat Since the Tsars – CEO

    © Photo : Baccarat
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Maison Baccarat, a renowned French manufacturer of fine crystal glassware, is celebrating the 10th anniversary since the opening of its first store in Russia with an exhibition of the legendary Zenith crystal chandeliers. Daniela Riccardi, the chief executive officer of Baccarat, has given an interview with Sputnik on the occasion.

    Sputnik: Maison Baccarat has been celebrating the tenth anniversary of its first ever store in Moscow with a fantastic exhibition of the legendary Zenith crystal chandeliers. Could you share more details about the key element of this exhibition?

    Daniela Riccardi: Our exhibition is a fruit of our 10-year partnership with Mercury and the creation of this beautiful Maison Baccarat, the second in Baccarat's history and just as beautiful as the one we have in Paris. For many-many years Russia has been in the history of Baccarat, starting with the tsars. Some of our most beautiful creations have been designed for Russian clients and we still have beautiful Russian clients.

    READ MORE: Syrian Grand Mufti: 'When Politics Interferes in Religion, It Becomes a Party'

    This celebration is dedicated to all of us, those that have made these 10 years a success, to our clients who have followed us all over the world and in Russia; we have done some beautiful and unique things for this event.

    Sputnik: The history of Baccarat has been closely related to the history of Russia. Even Russian emperors admired the creations of the House of Baccarat. How successful are Maison Baccarat's products on the Russian market now?

    Daniela Riccardi: I'd say we're very happy with the business that we have developed. I think over and beyond the traditional clientele, we are also becoming interesting and relevant to the Russian millennials, the new generation of people that like to live in a glamorous world. And we are a glamorous world at Baccarat.

    Daniela Riccardi
    © Photo : Baccarat
    Daniela Riccardi

    Sputnik: How important is the Russian market for Maison Baccarat? Why?

    A 22-pound iron meteorite found in central Michigan that may be worth $100,000
    © YouTube screenshot; Central Michigan University
    Rocks to Riches: US Man Discovers Meteorite Found on Farm Is Worth $100K (VIDEO)
    Daniela Riccardi: As I said before, we're very attached to our history and to what we have created over many years. Again, this is the second and the one that's closer after the Maison Baccarat in Paris. As you know, I have lived in Russia for years, so I feel a bit Russian too. For me it's a very important moment and the Russian market and the Russian clients are also very important. Our Russian clients are among the most sophisticated that we have in the world.

    Sputnik: Have the ongoing tit-for-tat sanctions between Moscow and Brussels affected your business in Russia?

    Daniela Riccardi: Not at all. I think that we're beyond [all of that]. We are almost history; we're beyond history and legends, so we're not very involved in political and non-political matters.

    Crack pipe vending machines
    © Screenshot/ScottMalz
    Crack Pipe Vending Machines Mysteriously Appear in New York (VIDEO)
    Sputnik: Would you say the House of Baccarat has been contributing to the improvement of Russian-French relations? How so?

    Daniela Riccardi: I think it's a good representation of how these two countries have been linked historically and the collaboration that there has been. Both from times past to the modern day, I think French people are very appreciative of Russia because of the history and the culture — the ballet, the music, the literature and the theatre — cultivated people; and the French are historically known to be highly cultivated people that very much appreciate Russia.

    READ MORE: ‘We Got Us One': Alabama Students' Mock Lynching Sparks Outrage (PHOTO)

    I think that the Russians travel to France a lot; they find a lot of proximity and beauty there. I think they inspire each other.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Daniela Riccardi and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    France Begins Installing Bulletproof Glass Around Eiffel Tower
    Worst Joke Ever? Tourist Panics on China's Glass-Cracking Bridge
    Push it to the Limit! Deliveryman Smashes Through Glass Door
    About Time: Glass That Doubles as Solar Panel Signals Energy Independence
    Tags:
    market, products, glass, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Bad Time to Be ‘Hysterical’
    Bad Time to Be 'Hysterical'
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse