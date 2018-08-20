Register
14:37 GMT +320 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Ankara view

    US Policy of Containment, Thaw With Russia Caused US-Turkish Spat — Professor

    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The ongoing spat between US president Donald Trump and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unleashed a diplomatic firestorm between the two countries.

    Sputnik reached out to Alexander Kazamias, Senior Lecturer in Politics at Coventry University and former visiting research fellow at both Princeton and Edinburgh University, for his insightful observations into the matter.  

    Sputnik: US president Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports 10 August, citing detained pastor Andrew Brunson. Is this a legitimate reaction, or are the tariffs related to something bigger? 

    Alexander Kazamias: To begin with, the case of pastor Brunson is a big issue in itself. Since the failed Turkish coup of 2016, President Erdogan has been dropping broad hints about what he sees as the subversive role of the US against his government and its support for the Gulenist Movement, which he regards as the main instigator of the 2016 coup. Although evidence is weak, Pastor Brunson is officially suspected of being a link person between US intelligence and the Gulenist movement in Turkey. His trial, therefore, carries enormous political symbolism. This symbolism is clearly understood in Washington and it is one of the main reasons why Trump has started a trade war with Turkey.

    READ MORE: Turkey, Qatar Central Banks Sign Currency Swap Agreement — Reports   

    Consequently, the notion that Erdogan and Trump have blown an individual case out of proportion underestimates the long history of subterranean tension between Washington and Ankara that goes back, effectively, to the immediate aftermath of the Arab Spring in 2011, if not before. At the same time, you are right in implying that the dispute between the US and Turkey goes much deeper than Pastor Brunson and the 2016 coup. Washington appears to be applying a policy of ‘containment' vis-à-vis Turkey with the aim of diminishing its growing geopolitical presence in the Middle East and, possibly, frustrate its recent rapprochement with Russia. Trump is particularly concerned about Turkey's good relations with Iran and Qatar, its role in the Syrian Civil War and its escalating dispute with his most important Arab ally, Saudi Arabia. 

    Sputnik: Turkey and Qatar are both major allies of the United States. What is their relationship to Washington and how are those relationships changing? 

    Alexander Kazamias: For several years, Turkey and Qatar have been awkward allies of the US. Due to a mixture of geopolitical and ideological reasons, both have embraced a different view of international relations and have clashed with Washington's other major allies in the region, especially Israel and Saudi Arabia. Qatar, because of its sympathies to some Islamist movements (expressed through the influential Al-jazeera network) as well as its friendly relations with Iran, has found itself under an economic and travel blockade since June 2017 by four close US allies (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain).  Turkey, by contrast, supported Qatar throughout that crisis and Qatar has now reciprocated with the crucial $15bn investment package announcement to Turkey, which helped the lira claw back. 

    Similarly, Turkey under the AKP has adopted a more ambitious foreign policy than its traditional Western-oriented diplomacy before 2002. Under Erdogan, Turkey has been asserting its political independence and seeking to combine NATO membership and EU ties with greater involvement in the Middle East, especially on the side of Islamist regimes. Its normal relations with Iran have been a major irritant for Israel, Saudi Arabia and the US. Turkey's role in the Syrian Civil War, especially its opposition to the upgraded role given to the Kurds by the US, have been a further source of tension with Washington, Tel Aviv and Riyadh. Also, its vocal stance on the Palestinian question has been another source of similar discomfort. 

    READ MORE: Erdogan: Attack on Turkish Economy is No Different From Attack on Flag

    Most importantly, though, what I believe has been a game changer for Donald Trump is Turkey's policy of military encirclement toward Saudi Arabia, which escalated after the outbreak of the Qatar crisis last year. This policy involves the stationing of Turkish troops in Qatar and the establishment of military bases in Somalia and, potentially Sudan, both facing the Arabian Peninsula from across the Red Sea. These daring actions have led the Saudi Crown Prince, a ruthless young ruler who enjoys Trump's personal friendship, to accuse Turkey last March of belonging to a "triangle of evil" with Iran and Islamist terrorism. Two weeks later, the Saudi Crown Prince met Donald Trump and urged him to adopt a tougher stance toward Iran. 

    At this stage, it is unclear how far Turkey's rapprochement with Russia has impacted on the breakdown in its relations with the US. One must assume that it has played some part, but my assessment is that the last straw for Washington has been the military encirclement of Saudi Arabia by Turkey and the strategic benefits arising from it for Iran. 

    Sputnik: The Anadolu news agency reported that several European figureheads have slammed US president Donald Trump's unilateral sanctions against the world. What effects are Trump's trade war having on the global economy? Who's the biggest winner? 

    Alexander Kazamias: There is no question that Trump's trade war with Turkey could spark off a global currency crisis. As a result, the French and Italian governments, whose banks are exposed to the Turkish market, would prefer a speedy resolution to the crisis. To this end, Erdogan claims to have received positive assurances from President Macron about his commitment to the stability of the Turkish economy. At the same time, Germany is opting for a more cautious approach. Although it, too, has an interest in avoiding the spread of the crisis to the Eurozone, Chancellor Merkel has a more complex set of priorities to balance. From her early moves, it appears that she prefers to facilitate a negotiated settlement between her two NATO allies, but in so doing, she would probably try to avoid clashing with the US President over this issue. 

    Have you got any further predictions for the Turkish Lira? Has it always been this volatile? Will switching to trade in other currencies salvage the Turkey's economy? 

    Alexander Kazamias: Under the ruling AKP, the Lira has been a weak currency. Well before the crisis, in 2014, it traded at 2TL to the US$ and in 2017 its rate had fallen to 4TL to the US$. This is so because Turkey relies on substantial amounts of FDI and external borrowing, whilst running a large trade deficit. Meanwhile, because of his Islamist ideology, President Erdogan is reluctant to raise interest rates much above inflation, currently around 16%. However, since the start of the present crisis, the Turkish Central Bank has forced lenders to borrow on the dearer 19.25% overnight rate, which amounts to a de facto interest rate increase of 1.5 percent from the official 17.75%. 

    Switching trade to other currencies, which the Turkish President publicly called for, is something that cannot happen overnight. Such a strategy would require a great deal of preparation and collective planning involving several committed economies. In the short and medium term, what could sustain the Turkish economy is a combination of smart diplomacy and the possible containment of Trump's unilateralism by the EU. Several reports indicate that French, Italian, Spanish and to a lesser extent German banks are fairly exposed to the Turkish market. Consequently, if the US extends its trade war with Turkey, a further fall in the rate of the lira could force Turkish businesses to default on their European creditors, thus spreading their national crisis to the whole of the Eurozone. That is why Erdogan has turned to France and Germany. For the same reason he also made other gestures of good will toward the EU, like the recent release of the two Greek soldiers, which European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker had urged him to free.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Shooting at US Embassy in Turkey Clear Attempt to Create Chaos - Spokesman
    Turkey, Qatar Central Banks Sign Currency Swap Agreement - Reports
    Erdogan's Boycott Call Fails to Hurt iPhone Sales in Turkey Amid Row With US
    'We Won't Surrender': Erdogan Accuses US of Plotting 'Economic Coup' in Turkey
    Tags:
    Turkish lira, trade war, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Ankara
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Where Reality Meets Fantasy: Dreamlike Images by Russian Art Photographer
    Where Reality Meets Fantasy: Dreamlike Images by Russian Art Photographer
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse