22:48 GMT +314 August 2018
    A member of the army joins police officers in Westminster, London, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

    Driver May Had a Sudden Seizure or Medical Condition - Professor

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Interviews
    A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament, injuring several people. Sputnik spoke to Professor Julian Richards, Co-director of the Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies University of Buckingham

    Sputnik: This morning's incident, how well did the police respond?

    Julian Richards: Well it looks as though they responded very quickly indeed, it sounds like there was a number of officers including armed officers on the scene with in seconds really, which you kind of expect being right outside the House of Parliament. This will be one of the sites that's most heavily policed and protected in the country at the moment. I think at first glance as you mentioned, very little is known at this precise moment. But at first glance it looks like they responded quickly.

    READ MORE: UK PM Calls Second Terror Attack on Westminster 'Shocking'

    Police officers cordon off the territory near the UK Parliament in London where an assailant attacked a police officer and pedestrians.
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    UK Counterterrorism Police Conducting Searches After Westminster Incident
    The car looks to have hit a barrier that was installed after last year attacks, is this proof that they save lives?

    Julian Richards: A great deal of these very heavy solid barriers has appeared around types of potential risk. They're all around the houses of parliament and a number of other sites, these barriers have appeared. They are sort of agricultural but they are very effective, anything that crashes into one of them, this was only a small car but those barriers would stop a large heavy truck. They might disrupt traffic but they are extremely effective.

    READ MORE: Terror Suspect in Westminster Car Crash 'Not Cooperating' With Police

    Sputnik: Counter terrorism police are leading the investigation — is this likely to suggest authorities are thinking it was?

    Julian Richards: Obviously that is one of the leading hypothesis at the moment that given where it happened, and the Houses of Parliament have been attack twice in the last 18 months or so and other plans have been stopped to do the same, then that's probably something they look at first. Of course the number of people who fall ill behind the wheel and cause sudden accidents is actually higher across the country than those people that cause terror attacks, so might turn out this driver of the vehicle may had a sudden seizure or medical condition. This will be quickly established I would imagine.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Counterterrorism Police Conducting Searches After Westminster Incident
    Police Launch Terror Probe as Car Hits People, Security Barrier Near UK Parl't
    investigation, incident, terrorism, car ramming, United Kingdom, London
