Register
20:21 GMT +318 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, of Bangladesh, addresses the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters

    Bangladeshi PM: Multilateralism, Stronger UN Needed for World Peace (EXCLUSIVE)

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    101

    Observing that repeated attempts are being made to weaken the multilateral system in an era of an anarchic global system, the prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, spoke exclusively to Sputnik on the need of strengthening multilateralism and the UN system to promote peace and prosperity in the world.

    Dhaka (Sputnik): Bangladesh is celebrating the construction of its first nuclear power plant at Rooppur with the help of Russia. The Rooppur nuclear power plant (RNPP) is being made with a Russian G3+ reactor, which contains the latest safety technologies, including a radiation control system. The RNPP has brought modern infrastructure and various job opportunities to the region. The power plant will generate much-needed electricity to meet the demands of crucial industries, thus providing a major push to the country's economic goals making Bangladesh a pivotal point for regional cooperation in South Asia.

    READ MORE: Russian Built Rooppur NPP is Safe Against Natural Disasters — Nuclear Experts

    Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Rex shaheen / Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
    Rooppur Nuke Plant Will Make Bangladesh Energy Secure, Tech Efficient - Minister
    In an exclusive interview to Sputnik, the Bangladeshi prime minister claimed that it had been her government's priority to foster positive regionalism and to harbor peace and prosperity based on friendship with all of the world's countries. "We are committed to actively engage in multilateral, regional and intergovernmental platforms in order to ensure global peace and security," Sheikh Hasina added. Sheikh Hasina further said that pursuing economic growth while actively engaging in multilateral, regional and intergovernmental platforms has been Bangladesh's primary goal.

    "In an era of an anarchic global system where repeated attempts are being made to weaken the multilateral system, our emphasis has always been to promote peace and progress that would directly benefit the quality of human life. In a multi-polar world, we would strive to strengthen the UN system and multilateralism for all countries, big or small, weak or powerful. Therefore, as always, our role as a country famous for its hospitality to advocate peace and prosperity through all available fora will continue," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told Sputnik.

    Rohingya Muslim refugees arrive from Myanmar after crossing the Naf river in the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf
    © AFP 2018 / MUNIR UZ ZAMAN
    Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Heroically Offers to Feed All Rohingya Refugees
    Regional integration in South Asia is at the center of Bangladesh's regional economic integration aspiration, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.

    "The father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, mooted the idea of regional cooperation in South Asia as early as 1972, which was eventually materialized institutionally in 1985 when SAARC was established. In the line of that spirit, after assuming office for a second consecutive term in January 2014, my government has put special emphasis on promoting regional cooperation. One of the imperatives behind the emphasis was to make regionalism meaningful and productive to attain socioeconomic development through physical and spiritual connectivity, counterterrorism, energy, trade, cooperation on climate/environment, culture, tourism, etc," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Rosatom Begins Construction of 2nd Unit of Bangladesh’s First Nuke Power Plant

    Sheikh Hasina is of the opinion that members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) need to reinvigorate efforts to make regional cooperation in South Asia a success.

    "If we talk about SAARC, it has completed three decades of its journey with the core objective of building a partnership for the welfare and prosperity of our people. During this relatively short span of time, our engagements have touched almost all possible areas of cooperation. It is true that we have made substantive gains in some of the areas of cooperation over the years; nevertheless, I should mention that our overall achievement is still below our expectations and true potential. However, Bangladesh has been a very active member of SAARC and we commit all our efforts to bolster its activities and I may mention that for the first time, we have introduced important issues like migration, blue economy and Post-2015 Development Agenda in the SAARC process," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina added.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after Bangabandhu Mujibur Rehman during an agreement signing ceremony after a meeting in New Delhi on April 8, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Prakash SINGH
    Sheikh Hasina Asks Indian Companies to Invest in Bangladesh
    The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is another forum where countries of the Asian subcontinent can weave stronger collaborations, according to Sheikh Hasina. 

    "In the case of BIMSTEC, it is and had been the natural link between South and Southeast Asia. The geographical contiguity, the historical and cultural commonality and economic complementarity bind the region in a strong thread of cohesive and collaborative engagement. BIMSTEC was created to improve the standards of living of the people in this vibrant region by accelerating the economic growth and social progress. Starting with six sectors of cooperation initially with trade, technology, energy, transport, tourism and fisheries, BIMSTEC now has expanded to eight more sectors since 2008 bringing other sectors (agriculture, public health, poverty alleviation, counterterrorism, environment, culture, people to people contact and climate change) to foster integration in the Bay of Bengal region," Sheikh Hasina told Sputnik.

    Brazilian President Michel Temer, left, walks to join leaders of BRICS countries, from left bottom row, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and South African President Jacob Zuma and BIMSTEC leaders, second row from left, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Myanmar's Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi and Thailand's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Virasakdi Futrakul, for a group photo at the BRICS and BIMSTEC, or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, summit in Goa, India, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016
    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    How the BRICS Can Help End the War in Syria and Establish a New, Just World Order
    Over the last 20 years, although the BIMSTEC process could not create that expected level of dynamism to harness the benefits of such opportunities, notable achievements have indeed been made in some of the priority sectors like trade and investment, counterterrorism and transnational crime, energy, transport and communication and public health, she noted.

    READ MORE: Bangladesh Urges India to Mount Pressure on Myanmar Regarding Rohingya Crisis

    Claiming that the establishment of the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka in 2014 made BIMSTEC more significant to Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said that as the "lead shepherd" in two of the fourteen sectors, trade and investment and climate change, the Bangladeshi government is actively engaged in the BIMSTEC process and participating vigorously in all BIMSTEC events to bring in the benefits of peace, prosperity and regional integrity among the member states and their people.

    READ MORE: Competitive Connectivity is at the Core of the New Cold War

    The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) are two regional Asian organizations focusing on the improvement of living standards, along with accelerating economic growth in the region through joint efforts with other member nations. While SAARC comprises eight member states, namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, BIMSTEC has seven member states: five deriving from South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and two from Southeast Asia, including Myanmar and Thailand.

    Related:

    Indo-Bangla JV to Construct Railway Line Connecting Bangladesh's First NPP
    Bangladesh Kills Over 100 in Massive Anti-Drug Crackdown - Reports
    India, Bangladesh Working on Dismantling Trade Barriers – Bangladeshi Envoy
    Bangladesh Accuses Pakistan of Conspiring With Rohingya Militants to Plot Terror
    Tags:
    multilateral, connectivity, world order, regional cooperation, nuclear power plant, development, growth, SAARC, UN, India, Russia, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    Summer Heat and Bikini Babes: Highlights of Miami Swim Week 2018
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse