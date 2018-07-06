Register
17:52 GMT +306 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Lola Astanova

    EXCLUSIVE: Pianist Lola Astanova Says WH Concert Broke Ice Between US, Russia

    © Photo: lolaastanova/instagram
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    144

    Classical musician Lola Astanova performed on the South Lawn of the White House for the Independence Day celebration. The televised event was attended by over one thousand military families, with an additional five thousand people invited for the fireworks display.

    Apart from Astanova, the event also featured singer-songwriter Sara Evans and former American Idol finalists Jonny Brenns and Jax.

    Sputnik: You have just performed at the White House for the Independence Day celebration, how do you feel about being invited to such an important event?

    Lola Astanova: Imagine being a first generation American and being invited to perform the national anthem at the most important celebration of the year, which means so much for so many people. It's obviously a great honor and I am humbled by it. I feel like it's being a part of a great tradition.

    Lola Astanova
    © Photo :
    Lola Astanova

    Sputnik: President Donald Trump is a controversial figure in the US and many A-listers have turned down the opportunity to perform. Why did you agree to do it?

    Lola Astanova
    © Photo : Lola Astanova
    Dazzling, Modern-Day Virtuoso: Pianist Who is Redefining Classical Music (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    Lola Astanova: I think we tend to forget that there are 300 million other people who also live in this country and for whom this day is very important. In fact, you may say that this is the only day when we put aside our differences and actually celebrate what unites us and the history of this country. This tradition is bigger than any one president. Traditionally the president hosts military families on this day at the White House and these are the people that sacrificed so much for this country and that's why I agreed to do this.

    Sputnik: What reactions have you received on social media after performing on July 4th?

    Lola Astanova: Overwhelmingly positive. I think most people understand that it's a huge honor to perform at the White House, no matter who the president is.

    READ MORE: One-on-One With Nature: The Making of 'Piano in Marble Canyon' Music Project

    Sputnik: Many musicians and artists have criticized media for politicizing music; what are your personal feelings on this matter?

    Lola Astanova: I understand politics is important because it concerns everybody and the people and the media spend an enormous amount of time talking about it, and it's understandable. However, there're millions of people who live in America, in Russia, in other countries, whose lives, both professional and personal, are important to them and it's not limited by politics. For a musician, I spend the majority of my time writing and performing music for people and hopefully I'm bringing something pleasant and valuable into their lives and that's my focus.

    Sputnik: Your performance comes at a critical time for US-Russia relations. How significant was it for you, as a representative of Russia's classical piano school, to perform at the White House on Independence Day?

    Lola Astanova: It's interesting that you're asking this question. As I was at the White House I thought about the historic meeting of President Reagan and General Secretary Gorbachev, when Van Cliburn performed for them in the late 1980s and he performed Moscow Nights. I think it was a pivotal moment, a historic moment, that in many ways broke the ice between the two countries and it actually emphasized that we are a lot closer as human beings than we thought, that there's more that connects us than separates us and I think that's the power of music. If I'm able in a small way to show this in our day and age that being an artist who belongs to two great cultures, then I'm happy.

    READ MORE: Russian Cultural Center Marks Day of Family With Concert of US Pianist

    Sputnik: In your view, can music actually be stronger than politics in bringing people together?

    Lola Astanova: Yes, absolutely. Music is the only true universal language. I have fans from the US to Russia, to Iran, to Argentina and these are people of different backgrounds, different beliefs and oftentimes music is the one thing that draws bridges and connects us.

    Sputnik: We've also heard that you released a version of the song "We are the Champions" for the closing of the FIFA World Cup. Can you tell us a bit more about the composition?

    Composer Ludovico Einaudi performing on a platform in the Arctic Ocean, 2016
    © Photo : Pedro Armestre/GreenPeace
    8 Million Voices and One Grand Piano Arctic Performance for Greenpeace
    Lola Astanova: It's a passion project. I'm a huge fan of the band Queen and Freddie Mercury. I did a piano edition of this song because I just sat down by the piano and wrote it and I had to. I posted it on my Instagram and so many people have asked for me to do a full version. Right now, with the World Cup happening, I think the timing is great to revisit this song and kind of relive the emotions that it brings about. It's on YouTube and people really seem to love it.

    Sputnik: What can we expect from you and your music in the near future?

    Lola Astanova: I'm working on several interesting collaborations with different artists and different genres, which hopefully will be exciting for people to see, and I also spend my time working on a solo project that combines classical and electronical influences.

    Sputnik: Are they from the US or from Russia?

    Lola Astanova: Different, some are from Europe, others from the US. I can't reveal too much yet, but I think it might be unexpected and hopefully the fans will love it; we just have to wait a little longer. I promise it'll be something exciting.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Video of Putin Playing Piano Garners Over a Million Views in Chinese Internet
    Russian, US Musicians Come Together in Harmony at Unity Concert in Washington
    Tags:
    pianist, classical music, music, Independence Day, Lola Astanova, Donald Trump, Washington, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    This Week in Pictures: June 30 - July 6
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse