Register
07:39 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 201

    HNC Opposes Foreign Powers Invading Syria but Welcomes Turkey’s Anti-Daesh Op

    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 18 0 0

    The High Negotiations Committee (HNC) welcomes Turkish efforts to combat Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria but opposes the presence of any other foreign powers in the country, Political Advisor to the HNC Bassam Barabandi told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The media reported on Monday that a train carrying military vehicles of the Turkish Armed Forces on Monday arrived to the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep near the border with Syria.

    “As long as the Turks are fighting ISIS [Daesh], it’s good for Syrian people,” Barabandi said on Monday. “The Russians till today didn’t attack ISIS, the regime didn’t attack ISIS. Hezbollah, Iran, they didn’t attack ISIS. So when there come some groups which happens to be Turkish and they are attacking ISIS, we saw them in the al Bab we saw them in the North, Euphrates Shield… If some groups come to defeat ISIS, I mean, what we can do, that’s good.  Better than letting ISIS flourishing.”

    “We always prefer to have the Syrian national forces fight ISIS,” he added. “We don’t need any foreign powers.”

    Military personnel and 22 armored personnel carriers were transported by train to be used in the Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, the Anadolu news agency reported citing an anonymous military source.

    Turkey began the Operation Euphrates Shield on August 24, 2016. Together with the Syrian opposition Turkey took over the cities of Jarabulus and Al Bab in the north of Syria.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the US Department of Defense
    © Photo: Public Domain
    Pentagon Declines to Confirm Russia Included in Anti-Daesh Fight Plan - Spokesman
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation was to clear the territory of 5,000 square kilometers (1,930 square miles) of the terrorists of Daesh and create a safe zone for refugees there.

    The military conflict in Syria has been continuing since March 2011. Since September 2015, at request by Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russia has been providing military aid to the government.

    Apart from conducting airstrikes on terrorist targets, Russia has been an initiator of intra-Syrian talks in Astana, which supplemented the Geneva talks. Along with Turkey, Russia is a guarantor of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that took effect on December 30 last year.

    On February 19, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said the talks on Syrian ceasefire held between Russia and Turkey had more chances to succeed than any other discussions.

    Related:

    30% of Arab Immigrants in Bosnia Follow Ideology Made Notorious by Daesh
    Syrian Army Gains Upper Hand in Aleppo Province After Clashes With Daesh
    Downfall of the Caliphate: Daesh's Revenues Plummet Amid Battlefield Losses
    Tags:
    Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Daesh, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok