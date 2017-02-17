Register
09:14 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Native Americans listen to US President Barack Obama address the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington. (File)

    Native American Schools Need $388 Million for Modernization Program - NCAI Head

    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas KAMM
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    National Congress of American Indians President Brian Cladoosby has said in an interview with Sputnik that Native American schools need a massive modernization program.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Schools for Native Americans in the United States require at least $388 million to be effectively modernized, National Congress of American Indians President Brian Cladoosby told Sputnik.

    "Under this infrastructure spending program, if they really wanted to help our children get a running start and have adequate schooling, we need right now a minimum of $388 million to deal with all the infrastructure needs of our Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) schools," Cladoosby said.

    Cladoosby noted that in the United States the federal government operates two schools, military and Indian.

    "Two years ago, I testified in Congress that the military schools run by the government had an appropriation for new construction of $350 million. The Native American appropriation for new Indian schools is only $250, 000," he pointed out.

    Cladoosby said that the high school serving the Makah Tribe in the US state of Washington could not provide its students with broadband.

    "The state just made a regulation that all of the testing now has to be done online and so the school tested their online capabilities. It took one student a minute and a half to download one page of that exam," Cladoosby said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US Native Tribes Want Trump to Remove Federal Rules Imposed on Indian Country
    The entire tribe lacked access to broadband technology so parents had to drive their children an hour and a half to the nearest school equipped with it, he stated.

    Cladoosby emphasized that the US tribes also have serious medical and dental needs, and even their jails were substandard.

    "A large majority of those Native Americans in Alaska do not have indoor plumbing or running water in the 21st century. If you go down to the Navajo Nation you have a community… that does not even have electricity. We have a lot of pipes in the ground that are in desperate need of repair," he explained.

    Moreover, Native American communities suffer from inadequate water lines, sewer lines and roads, Cladoosby added.

    Native Americans listen to US President Barack Obama address the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas KAMM
    Native Americans Expect Trump to Bring Out Pro-Tribal Sovereignty Treaty Rights
    "President Donald Trump had indicated that he wants a big infrastructure spending bill. If you based it on need, the one’s that need it the most in the United States, the Native Americans by far would be able to show that they have the highest need for infrastructure in their communities," Cladoosby concluded.

    The United States has 566 federally-recognized Indian Nations, 229 of which are located in Alaska and the rest in 33 other states.

    Established in 1944, the National Congress of American Indians is the oldest and largest non-profit organization representing the tribes, and serving interests of tribal governments and communities, according to its website.

    Related:

    From Within the Belly of the Beast: Mosul Natives Taking Up Arms Against Daesh
    Is US More Tolerant of White Armed Militants Than Peaceful Native Americans?
    Maduro Urges Spanish King to Apologize for 'Holocaust of Native Americans'
    Tags:
    school, tribe, Native American, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok