Willing Horse of the Great Patriotic War: 45mm M1937 Anti-Tank Gun

The light quick-firing 45mm M1937 anti-tank gun, nicknamed the Sorokapyatka, was first created in 1937 by Soviet artillery designer M.N. Loginov and after being modernised in 1942, it received the designation M-42.
The gun, which was used to engage infantry, light-armoured targets, and pillboxes, was widely utilised during the Great Patriotic War.
However, even after the darkest war of the 20th century came to an end, the gun continued to be used in most local armed conflicts during the second half of the century.
In the Korean War (1950-1953), the North Korean Army used M-42 guns that they received from the USSR.
