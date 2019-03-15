Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened

On 15 March 2019 two mass shootings rocked the city of Christchurch, New Zealand, resulting in the deaths of 49 people, while 48 others were injured in one of the most resonant incidents in the country in recent years.

One of the suspected gunmen, a 28-year old Australian, apparently called 'Brenton Tarrant', entered the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch with some 300 people being in the building at 01:40 p.m. local time on Friday. The man opened fire on worshippers, killing scores.

A second mosque on Linwood Avenue was also attacked, the police said, adding that three men, including Tarrant, and one woman, had been taken into custody.

