Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons

During his State of the Nation Address, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US against deploying American missiles in Europe, saying that Russia would immediately have to respond to the move and that the response would match the threat.

"Russia will be forced to create and deploy types of weapons that can be used not only in those areas from which we will face a direct threat, but also in areas where there are decision-making centres for the use of missile systems threatening us", Putin said on 20 February during his address to the Federal Assembly.

The Russian president also noted that because of the speed of the advanced weapons, their launchers would not need to be located near the coast of a particular state, but could be placed in neutral waters.

