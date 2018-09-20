Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light

The Moscow International Festival Circle of Light will be taking place at seven sites throughout the city from September 21 till September 25 and will involve spectacular light shows, VJ performances, and light installations, as well as workshops, panel discussions and public presentations.
The closing show of the festival will be dedicated to the Russian-Japanese cross-cultural year, and will feature a 40-minute Japanese Hanabi show, famous for its uniqueness, beauty and size.
