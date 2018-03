Nearly 30 countries have announced they were expelling Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with Britain's stance in the Skripal case. The majority of those countries are members of the European Union. The United States ordered 60 Russian diplomats to leave while some, like Luxembourg, limited themselves to a single person.

Explore our infographic to trace the figures in the expulsion of Russian diplomats from a number of states. Moscow has maintained it has no role in the alleged nerve poison attack on the former intelligence officer and his daughter and suggested a joint investigation — but London has never presented any proof and has not yet accepted Moscow's assistance.