The Russian Armed Forces' combat capability has notably improved over the past few years. Much effort has been made to build up the country's Ground Forces and Navy, and develop brand new types of arms, including hypersonic gliders and laser weapons.

Explore our infographic to find out more about the most advanced Russian military systems. President Vladimir Putin revealed some of them duing his address to the parliament on March 1. He underscored that Moscow's efforts to boost its military might are purely defensive and are aimed at preserving the balance of forces in the world.