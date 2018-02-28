Public Opinion: Who is the Most Popular Presidential Candidate in Russia

The Russian presidential election will be held on March 18, while the pre-election campaign officially kicked off on December 18, 2017.

There are a total of eight candidates running this year: Sergey Baburin (Russian All-People's Union party), Pavel Grudinin (Communist Party of the Russian Federation), incumbent President Vladimir Putin (running as an independent candidate), Ksenia Sobchak (Civic Initiative party), Vladimir Zhirinovsky (Liberal Democratic Party of Russia), Maxim Suraykin (Communists of Russia party), Boris Titov (Party of Growth) and Grigory Yavlinsky (Yabloko Party).



