Germany hosts the 54th Munich Security Conference on February 16-18, featuring top political figures and security experts from all over the world.
Find more about the event's history, purpose and key issues in our infographic.
The World Economic Forum is a non-governmental organization, traditionally holding annual conferences in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos.
The first year of Donald Trump's presidency ended on January 20. It is high time to draw the first conclusions and review which of his numerous campaign pledges he has succeeded in delivering over this period.
The year 2017 saw the notions of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and the like dominate the global media. A large part of the digitalized world, has felt its breath taken away by the tumultuous vibes of cryptocurrencies.
