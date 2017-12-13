Lebanon: The Balance of Military and Political Power

Take a deeper look into the history of Lebanon and the string of events which have shaken the Middle Eastern country in our infographic.
The Republic of Lebanon, which borders Syria and Israel, gained independence in 1947 from France and has since faced a rash of political and military conflicts.
On December 6, US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite international pressure. The decision triggered bloody clashes in Israel, mass protests all over the world and even prompted Hamas to declare the beginning of the third Intifada, that is, struggle of Arabs (mainly in Palestine) against the Jewish state.
