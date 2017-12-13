Register
22:21 GMT +313 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Infographics

    Lebanon: The Balance of Military and Political Power

    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    News

    All news
    All news
    Lebanon
    © Sputnik/

    The Republic of Lebanon, which borders Syria and Israel, gained independence in 1947 from France and has since faced a rash of political and military conflicts.

    Take a deeper look into the history of Lebanon and the string of events which have shaken the Middle Eastern country in our infographic.

    Tags:
    Lebanon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More infographics

    • Israeli-Palestinian conflict
      Last update: 20:50 13.12.2017
      20:50 13.12.2017

      Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

      On December 6, US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite international pressure. The decision triggered bloody clashes in Israel, mass protests all over the world and even prompted Hamas to declare the beginning of the third Intifada, that is, struggle of Arabs (mainly in Palestine) against the Jewish state.

      Trump Recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli Capital: Consequences
    • Sanctions
      Last update: 11:11 17.11.2017
      11:11 17.11.2017

      How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

      Three years have passed since the US and the EU decided to impose sanctions on Russia over its alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations.

    • Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan
      Last update: 21:25 10.11.2017
      21:25 10.11.2017

      Afghanistan After ISAF Deployment, 2001-2017

      The International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission was established by the United Nations Security Council and headed by NATO in December 2001. The initiative was aimed at training Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and rebuilding state institutions. It also participated in the war against the Taliban.

    • 2017 APEC Forum
      Last update: 12:43 09.11.2017
      12:43 09.11.2017

      Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

      The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum was established in 1989. Uniting the representatives of 21 Pacific Rim economies, it has served as one of the leading global platforms for discussing the issues of economic growth, trade, investment and international cooperation.

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok