2017 German Federal Election Results

Germany held a general election on Sunday to choose the members of the new, 709-seat parliament, after which a government will be formed and a chancellor elected.

As a result, The Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) alliance, led by incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel, got about 33 percent of votes, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) received 20.5 percent, while the eurosceptic and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party received 12.6 percent. The centrist, classical liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) got 10.7 percent, The Left party received 9.2 percent and The Greens scored 8.9 percent.