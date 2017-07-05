MC-21 new generation passenger airliner

The MC-21 aircraft are designed to carry passengers, luggage and cargo on domestic and international routes and to compete with the best Western planes in their class.

The overall volume of sales for the MC-21 is expected to amount to 1,000 aircraft by 2037, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in May. The new planes have already been ordered by Russian flag carrier Aeroflot and Egypt's KATO Investment company. Additionally, the Tanzanian flag carrier has expressed interest in purchasing the aircraft.