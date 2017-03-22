Register
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Despite the noble goal of fighting against terrorism, civilians and US allies too often become victims of US airstrikes.

    On March 22, dozens of people, mostly women and children, were killed and injured in a presumable US-led coalition airstrike on a Syrian school west of Raqqa.

    On March 16, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 42 people, mainly civilians, were killed when a US-led coalition's airstrike hit a mosque in the al-Jinah village southwest of Atareb in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria. The day after the Pentagon, however, denied that the airstrike targeted a building adjacent to a mosque. But on March 20, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing that the US Central Command is conducting credibility assessments of civilian casualties reports after a strike in the Syrian town of al-Jinah.

