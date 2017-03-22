Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

On March 22, dozens of people, mostly women and children, were killed and injured in a presumable US-led coalition airstrike on a Syrian school west of Raqqa.

On March 16, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 42 people, mainly civilians, were killed when a US-led coalition's airstrike hit a mosque in the al-Jinah village southwest of Atareb in the western countryside of Aleppo, Syria. The day after the Pentagon, however, denied that the airstrike targeted a building adjacent to a mosque. But on March 20, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing that the US Central Command is conducting credibility assessments of civilian casualties reports after a strike in the Syrian town of al-Jinah.