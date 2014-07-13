The Mysterious Rubik's Cube

Ernő Rubik had long sought to design a 3D model that would help his students better understand the foundations of group theory and develop spatial awareness. His efforts resulted in the creation of a compact cube with color sides. At the peak of its popularity, one out of five people in the world had played with the Rubik's Cube. It captured the attention of mathematicians, software developers, engineers and psychologists, and gave birth to a new sport and a couple of syndromes.