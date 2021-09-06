Indian Gov't Reveals Possible Reasons of "Mystery Fever" in Uttar Pradesh as Cases Rise

As cases of a mysterious fever have risen in Uttar Pradesh, the Indian government on Monday suggested that most of them are down to dengue, and a few others have been caused by Scrub Typhus and Leptospirosis. Earlier, the federal government had sent a task force consisting of experts from the National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) to investigate the cause of the outbreak and subsequent deaths.
After the rising cases of #mysteryfever in UP, the Central govt had sent an NCDC team to investigate. In a letter to UP Chief Secy, Rajesh Bhushan, Secy @MoHFW_INDIA suggested recommendations to control the alarming situation. #denguefever pic.twitter.com/bNTMkAv3iN— Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) September 6, 2021
Meanwhile, the death toll from the outbreak in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh where the first case was reported, has hit 51. The total number of infections in the district has now reached 430. This outbreak comes while fear of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic looms large. Until now, most cases have been reported from Firozabad, Agra, Mainpuri, Etah, and Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh.
