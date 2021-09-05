Tokyo Paralympics: India's Krishna Nagar Bags Gold In Men's Singles

Krishna Nagar secured India's second gold medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics beating Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 final.
22-year-old Nagar beat Man Kai 21-17, 16-21 and 21-17. Nagar won all his matches in the tournament, dropping only one game.
Victory celebrations 🥰 #Gold for #IND and @Krishnanagar99! @bwfmedia #Badminton #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/WkO5lQs0sl— Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 5, 2021
Nagar became India's second shuttler to win gold after Pramod Bhagat, who won India's fourth gold on Saturday.
Immediately after his win, congratulatory messages started to pour in from politicians, athletes, and many others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to say "the outstanding feat" had "brought smiles to the faces of all Indians".
Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead. #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/oVs2BPcsT1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Nagar.
Historic performance by Krishan Nagar. Strong and determined, you proved your mettle by winning the gold medal in badminton at #Paralympics and keeping the tricolour high. Your excellence is commendable. Many Indians will be inspired by you. Congratulations and best wishes.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2021
He promised to bring home Gold and he has delivered!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2021
So proud of you @Krishnanagar99 ! https://t.co/JrjV5FydSq pic.twitter.com/otscsiw4oZ
Great news from #TokyoParalympics that Jaipur, Rajasthan’s para-badminton player #KrishnaNagar has won a #Gold medal in men’s Para Badminton SH6 event! A Superb Achievement for which we are so very proud! A very Big Congrats to him for his stellar success!! @Krishnanagar99— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 5, 2021
Sunday is the final day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. The Games were held between 24 August and 5 September, featuring 22 sports at 539 events across 21 venues in Japan.
