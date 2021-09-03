BJP Minister in India's Madhya Pradesh Dubs Congress Leader 'Pakistan's Sleeper Cell'

Parliamentarian Digvijaya Singh has served two terms as chief of Madhya Pradesh state which has been ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2020 after the Congress-led government fell because of a revolt within the party.

A state cabinet minister from the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government in India on Friday called senior Congress member Digvijaya Singh "Pakistan's Sleeper Cell".

Vishvas Kailash Sarang, the state's Minister for Medical Education, Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief & Rehabilitation, made the remark a day after the opposition party Congress announced that Singh will head its panel for "sustained" agitation against the Narendra Modi-led federal government on national issues.

Digvijaya Singh to lead the Congress committee on dharna pradarshan. Interesting choice . pic.twitter.com/40V9c9WK0Q — Abhinandan Mishra (@mishra_abhi) September 2, 2021 The panel will deliberate upon the issues of national interest that the country's principal Opposition party, Congress, will dwell on and plan agitations across the country against the federal government. Some of the issues likely to figure include rising fuel prices as senior party leaders have been slamming the federal government for the same in recent times.

This is not the first time Singh has been referred to as "Pakistan's agent" by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. About 10 days ago, the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Singh should go to Pakistan as he would get there whatever help he needed.

Singh came under fire of criticism from the BJP leaders after tweeting in favour of 10 people arrested by the state police for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during the Muharram procession in Ujjain city. The stringent National Security Act was invoked against four people for raising the slogans.

Singh had said that those arrested were shouting 'Qazi sahab zindabad' (Long Live the Judge) during an event and not "Pakistan zindabad" (Long Live Pakistan). The Congress parliamentarian in upper house Rajya Sabha also said that the slogan had been "tweaked" on the basis of "fake news" and added that the "police should have acted after verifying the matter".