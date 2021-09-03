Register
    The picture shows Gopal Mandal roaming around the AC coach of the Tejas Express from Patna to Delhi. When passengers objected to the Member of the Legislative Assembly's state of undress, Gopal Mandal is said to have threatened to shoot them.

    Indian State Lawmaker Says 'Upset Stomach' Caused Him to Walk Around Train in Underwear

    © Photo : Jonah Blank/twitter
    In March, the same politician was accused of threatening to shoot villagers when he said: "I always carry a revolver and will kill anyone if required. " He was then held hostage in Bhagalpur District by people who were opposing a land deal acquisition.

    A Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in the state of Bihar has landed himself in hot water for strolling around a train wearing no trousers. 

    Gopal Mandal, a member of Bihar state's ruling party Janata Dal-United, boarded the Tejas Rajdhani Express from Patna city to New Delhi on Thursday.

    His fellow passengers allegedly rebuked the politician for being improperly dressed in a public place. 

    Mandal then shouted at his fellow passengers, hurling abuse at them and threatening to shoot them. 

    One of the passengers, Prahad Paswan, said he did not know that the man in underpants was a lawmaker and turned to the Railway Police Force officials after Mandal attempted to beat up his fellow passengers over complaints about his appearance. 

    Legislator Mandal, however, has said it was all the fault of his upset stomach.

     "I was only wearing undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey."

    He has dismissed the allegations of having had heated words with his fellow passengers as a "minor issue". ​

    During an incident in March, the same politician refused to apologise for threatening to shoot people, by saying: "I am a fighter. It was quite possible I could have killed villagers in a fit of rage. I will run a bulldozer over a building which has been erected on the land once it is proved that the land does not belong to the villagers but me."

