Register
14:25 GMT02 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    BJP Using Hindu-Muslim Schism Fuelled by Taliban Comeback for Election Strategy, Ex-Member Says

    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107842/75/1078427551_0:70:3071:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_e51a19d1da7f69c56ef3240b98fdef68.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202109021083777681-bjp-using-hindu-muslim-schism-fuelled-by-taliban-comeback-for-election-strategy-ex-member-says/

    The takeover of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul by the Taliban* has evoked a particularly sharp response from leaders of India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There is now a growing concern that Hindu nationalists could unleash a wave of Islamophobia against Muslims in India, accusing them of being Taliban sympathisers.

    A group of prominent Indian experts, including two former federal ministers and an ex-prime ministerial aide, has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to desist from using the developments in Afghanistan to create a schism between Hindus and the country’s 200 million Muslims.

    The joint appeal, issued on 1 September and obtained by Sputnik, has been signed by former Foreign Ministers K. Natwar Singh and Yashwant Sinha, as well as Sudheendra Kulkarni, a former BJP lawmaker who also served as an aide to India’s ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, prominent Muslim intellectuals, and former diplomats.

    “No political party should be allowed to use the developments in Afghanistan to communally polarise Indian society for electoral gains and any such attempts should be dealt with sternly”, the statement endorsed by 11 people read.

    Talking to Sputnik, Kulkarni said that the events in Kabul have led to a “whipping [up] of Islamophobia” in India.

    “No doubt, the Taliban has to reform itself, shed religious extremism and become a party of moderation, and earn legitimacy in the eyes of both the Afghan people and the international community”, Kulkarni says.

    “However, the Taliban’s comeback is being used to create and widen [the] Hindu-Muslim schism for the BJP’s election strategy in the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. This is condemnable”, the former aide of Vajpayee, who quit the BJP in 2009, states. 

    India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, will go to the polls in February next year. It is currently governed by a hardline Hindu monk, Yogi Adityanath, one of the most influential leaders of the BJP.

    Even as Uttar Pradesh boasts of having the country's largest Muslim population (according to the 2011 federal census), that hasn’t stopped Adityanath from implementing policies that his critics say scapegoat Muslims because of their religion.

    Kulkarni's statement comes on the back of escalating rhetoric by several high-profile BJP leaders as well as concerns among several Hindu groups over what they describe as “growing sympathy” among some Indian Muslims towards the Taliban.

    BJP Leaders Hit Out at Taliban Sympathisers

    Two BJP state chiefs - Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh and Shivraj Singh Chouhan of Madhya Pradesh - have warned against embracing a “Taliban culture” in recent weeks.

    "The Taliban mentality would not be tolerated here… Indians are usually patriots... But those supporting the Taliban will be crushed", Chouhan said on 20 August, commenting the arrest of six Muslims by local police for allegedly raising “pro-Pakistan” slogans at a religious procession.

    Meanwhile, Adityanath also condemned Indian Muslims who were “shamelessly supporting” the Taliban, while speaking in the state legislative assembly in the wake of 15 August takeover of Kabul. “These people should be exposed before society", stated the BJP leader.

    Adityanath was reacting to remarks of a federal lawmaker from the opposition Samajwadi Party, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, who said that the “Taliban wants Afghanistan to be free and run their own country”. 

    Indian daily Hindustan Times reported on 19 August that Rahman was booked for sedition for backing the Taliban.

    Significant backlash was also triggered after two community leaders from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) hailed the Taliban’s military success in Afghanistan last month. 

    The AIMPLB describes itself as a leading voice representing the opinion of India’s 200 million Muslims. It also claims to being a “protector” of Sharia (Islamic law) in India, as instituted under the Muslim Personal Law Application Act of 1937.

    “The Hindi Muslim salutes you”, AIMPLB member Maulana Sajjad Nomani stated in a video, prompting a clarification from his group that the remarks didn’t reflect the line of the AIMPLB.

    The BJP also lashed out at the former chief of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Mehbooba Mufti, for warning the Narendra Modi administration to roll back its 2019 decision to strip the border region of its semi-autonomous status and bifurcate it into two federal territories.

    Mufti recently stated that if the government didn’t heed to her demands, then Jammu and Kashmir might face a similar fate as Afghanistan.

    “Look at what's happening in our neighbourhood. A big power has been forced to pack bags and leave... I urge the government to re-unite the state...” Mufti said.

    BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh took strong exception to Mufti’s remarks, describing her as “anti-national".

    Meanwhile, on the foreign policy front, the fall of Kabul to the Taliban has not only forced India to evacuate its citizens from the country, but also to all but end its diplomatic presence in the strategically-located Central Asian nation.

    * The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    'India's Handling of Afghanistan Crisis Flawed', Opposition Slams Gov't for Not Talking to Taliban
    Taliban Establishes Contact With All-India Muslim Personal Law Board After It Praises Kabul Takeover
    What Does Taliban’s Takeover of Kabul Mean for Kashmir and India?
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, India, Taliban, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Yogi Adityanath
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Chinese students prepare for the opening ceremony of the Haileybury College's Chinese campus in northern China's Tianjin Municipality. International schools from outside China are booming thanks to growing demand from Chinese parents seeking different pathways for their children to college abroad. Top prep schools are opening campuses in China and catering to students who want to go to university in the West. Getting into China’s best public high schools can be monumentally difficult and many parents are opting to pay for what they see as a less stressful and more enriching experience at an international school.
    Back to School: Student Dress Codes Around the Globe
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse