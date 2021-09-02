Sudden Demise of Bollywood Heartthrob Sidharth Shukla From Heart Attack Leaves Everyone Shocked

The 40-year-old television and film star Sidharth Shukla won millions of hearts with his performance in a Hindi soap opera called "Balika Vadhu". He shot to fame by participating in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7", and "Bigg Boss 13". He was rumoured to be dating singer Shehnaaz Gill.

Indian television star and winner of the reality show "Bigg Boss 13", actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack early Thursday, leaving celebs and fans in shock.

He suffered a massive heart attack and took medicine Wednesday evening. Shukla was later rushed to Cooper Hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai, where he was pronounced dead.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago", a senior Cooper Hospital official told Indian news wire PTI.

He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

Calling it "a great tragedy and loss to the industry", Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit posted a video on Twitter in which he said that nothing is sadder than an actor, who had reached great heights of success and the time having come for them to enjoy it, passing away.

"Actor Sidharth Shukla's demise at the age of 40 has totally made us numb and speechless. We don't know how to react to this tragedy... I can imagine the situation in his house, in his family, the parents and near and dear ones who could have never imagined that this tragedy is going to befall on them", Pandit said.

Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut in a lead role in a television show called "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut in the movie "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".