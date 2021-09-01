Opposition Parties Slam Modi Government Over Rising Prices of Basic Commodities

The prices of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel have seen an alarming upward trend in India as pandemic-induced inflation has led to a rise in prices. The rates of petrol have reached record highs in states across the country, with the opposition often slamming the federal government for neglecting common concerns.

Over one day the prices of cooking gas cylinders across all categories hiked by INR 25 ($0.34) per cylinder in India, with opposition parties slamming the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for its failure to protect the interests of the common person.

The hike in gas prices is the third straight increase in rates in less than two months.

The country's main opposition party Congress used a hashtag "#IndiaAgainstBJPLoot" on social media.

Another price hike in LPG cylinders - the Modi govt is making it abundantly clear that they don't care about the pain & suffering of our people. #IndiaAgainstBJPLoothttps://t.co/2A2yYW4TEC — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) September 1, 2021 Addressing a press conference on the issue of steadily increasing prices of commodities, Congress parliamentarian and former party chief Rahul Gandhi took a swipe on Prime Minister Modi. "When the PM says GDP has risen in the country, he actually means Gas, Diesel and Petrol," said Rahul Gandhi. ‘GDP’ गैस-डीज़ल-पेट्रोल दामों में उछाल जारी है,

सिर्फ़ उद्योगपति मित्रों के लिए हितकारी है,

सवाल करो उससे जिसकी जवाबदारी है! https://t.co/pplGu2qxU2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 1, 2021

Another opposition party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) policies.

The TMC head and West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee termed the increase in cooking gas rates as "unpardonable and unacceptable". She has demanded Prime Minister Modi's direct and immediate intervention to check the rise in rates.

It pains me deeply to see how apathetic the @BJP4India government is and how anti-people their policies are!



We have seen unprecedented hikes in petrol, diesel, cooking gas and cooking oil. This has taken a heavy toll on our people and their families. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/EVuA4vW9C3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 1, 2021

The federal government has not only come under attack from the opposition, but also some of its allies after petroleum companies announced the gas prices.

The BJP's coalition partner Janata Dal United (JD-U) has reminded the government that the financial pressure on households amid the COVID pandemic is already quite high.

"As a friendly party, we want to suggest to the government that recent increase in prices should be rolled back because there are assembly elections scheduled in many states in the coming months. Our political opponents could use this as a weapon against us in these polls", JDU Chief General Secretary K.C. Tyagi told the news channel NDTV.